More than €34,000 raised for Amsterdam homeless man who returned wallet full of cash

Thank you, Hadjer 👏

NewsPolitics & Society
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
Last updated
1 minute read
photo-of-Dutch-police-woman-and-man-who-returned-wallet-to-station
Image: Politie Basisteam Centrum-Burgwallen/Facebook

Need some feel-good news? We’ve got just the story. An Amsterdam homeless man has been gifted at least €34,000 through donations after he returned a wallet he found.

Did we mention the wallet contained €2,000 in cash?

Many would understand why a homeless person would want to keep such a find, but Hadjer Al-Ali brought the wallet to a police station — because it simply wasn’t his.

And his good deed has certainly paid off.

More than €34,000 raised

Hadjer was encouraged to launch a fundraising campaign after the police and others celebrated his kind act across social media.

This morning, RTL Nieuws called Hadjer with the news that his fundraising campaign had raised a casual €34,000 overnight.

“That is moving and a confirmation for me that the way I live my life is correct. I always tell everyone the truth and strive for honesty. Now I get this in return: for me, that’s a sign. That really means a lot to me,” he tells RTL Nieuws.

Now, time to find a home

With the money raised, Hadjer hopes to find a rental property and continue to improve his life.

And his future is certainly looking bright, with many people reaching out to him with job opportunities.

However, he already knows one important role he must play, telling RTL Nieuws that he will “share my knowledge about the homeless with the world via social media now that everyone knows me and has started following me on Instagram.”

“My life will improve because of this, I can invest again in the future. I always believe that something good comes out of a good deed, that’s how I stand in life,” he says on the platform.

According to his GoFundMe, Hadjer has now disabled new donations.

Want the latest Dutch news to come zooming through the internet to your inbox? Dat kan! Subscribe to DutchReview’s weekly roundup 📮

Feature Image:Politie Basisteam Centrum-Burgwallen
Previous article
The Netherlands is about to enjoy the warmest day of 2024 so far
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
Before becoming the Senior Editor of DutchReview, Sarah was a fresh-faced international looking to learn more about the Netherlands. Since moving here in 2017, Sarah has added a BA in English and Philosophy (Hons.), an MA in Literature (Hons.), and over three years of writing experience at DutchReview to her skillset. When Sarah isn't acting as a safety threat to herself and others (cycling), you can find her trying to sound witty while writing about some of the stickier topics such as mortgages and Dutch law.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

News

The Netherlands is about to enjoy the warmest day of 2024 so far

The Netherlands is finally having the long-awaited summer it deserves — and it's only getting hot, hot, hotter. Wednesday will...
Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭 -

Latest posts

The Netherlands is about to enjoy the warmest day of 2024 so far

Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭 - 0
The Netherlands is finally having the long-awaited summer it deserves — and it's only getting hot, hot, hotter. Wednesday will be the Netherlands' warmest...

18 unmissable things to do in Scheveningen: A local’s guide

Christine Stein Hededam 🇩🇰 - 0
In Scheveningen, stately houses meet the laid-back atmosphere that comes with having the beach as your backyard. In short, it’s a must-sea (pardon the...

This Dutch provider will halve your mobile phone bill: here’s how

Liana Pereira 🇱🇰 - 0
Offering flexible data bundles and award-winning reliability for super low prices, Simyo is one of the best mobile data providers in the Netherlands for...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work with us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

© 2023 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.