Need some feel-good news? We’ve got just the story. An Amsterdam homeless man has been gifted at least €34,000 through donations after he returned a wallet he found.

Did we mention the wallet contained €2,000 in cash?

Many would understand why a homeless person would want to keep such a find, but Hadjer Al-Ali brought the wallet to a police station — because it simply wasn’t his.

And his good deed has certainly paid off.

More than €34,000 raised

Hadjer was encouraged to launch a fundraising campaign after the police and others celebrated his kind act across social media.

This morning, RTL Nieuws called Hadjer with the news that his fundraising campaign had raised a casual €34,000 overnight.

“That is moving and a confirmation for me that the way I live my life is correct. I always tell everyone the truth and strive for honesty. Now I get this in return: for me, that’s a sign. That really means a lot to me,” he tells RTL Nieuws.

Now, time to find a home

With the money raised, Hadjer hopes to find a rental property and continue to improve his life.

And his future is certainly looking bright, with many people reaching out to him with job opportunities.

However, he already knows one important role he must play, telling RTL Nieuws that he will “share my knowledge about the homeless with the world via social media now that everyone knows me and has started following me on Instagram.”

“My life will improve because of this, I can invest again in the future. I always believe that something good comes out of a good deed, that’s how I stand in life,” he says on the platform.

According to his GoFundMe, Hadjer has now disabled new donations.

