Amsterdam once again ranks among the best cities in the world to live in

Are you surprised?

Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
photo-of-man-and-woman-cycling-in-netherlands-with-second-best-quality-of-life-in-world-2024
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/photo/young-happy-caucasian-couple-on-bikes-in-old-streets-in-amsterdam-466350066.html

Amsterdam-dwellers, it’s time to brag to your friends back home. Amsterdam has ranked as the 19th best city to live in in 2024.

The report by the Economist Intelligence Unit measured cities’ urban quality of life based on stability, healthcare, culture and environment, education, and infrastructure.

However, don’t get too cocky. While the Dutch capital snagged 19th place among 173 competing cities, this is actually quite a downgrade.

Back in 2022, Amsterdam ranked 9th place — a full 10 places higher than this year. So, what changed?

Instability and a housing crisis should do it

According to the survey, much of western Europe’s stability has fallen in the past two years due to strikes and protests.

Infrastructure has also suffered quite a lot but was offset by improvements in healthcare and education.

The report doesn’t discuss Amsterdam in detail, but with the current housing shortage, recent protests, and huge renovations to Amsterdam Centraal, the city’s downgrade starts to make sense.

That being said, let’s look on the bright side, we’re still sitting pretty in the top 20. 😌💅

The rankings

The top 20 cities are dominated by western Europe, Australia, New Zealand and Canada, with Tokyo being the only non-Western city to make the list.

And for the third year in a row, Vienna, Austria has taken the top spot!

Curious about the top 20 rankings? Take a look:

RankingCity
1Vienna, Austria
2Copenhagen, Denmark
3Zurich, Switzerland
4Melbourne, Australia
=5Calgary, Canada
=5Geneva, Switzerland
=7Sydney, Australia
=7Vancouver, Canada
=9Osaka, Japan
=9Auckland, New Zealand
11Adelaide, Australia
12Toronto, Canada
13Helsinki, Finland
14Tokyo, Japan
15Perth, Australia
16Brisbane, Australia
=17Frankfurt, Germany
=17Luxembourg, Luxembourg
19Amsterdam, The Netherlands
20Wellington, New Zealand

Did your city make the top 20? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
Third culture kid Katrien has been working as a writer and editor at DutchReview for over two years, originally moving to the Netherlands as a tween. Equipped with a Bachelor's in communication and media and a Master's in political communication, she's here to stay for her passion for writing, whether it's current Dutch affairs, the energy market, or universities. Just like the Dutch, Katrien lives by her agenda and enjoys the occasional frietje met mayo — she just wishes she could grow tall, too.

