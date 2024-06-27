Amsterdam-dwellers, it’s time to brag to your friends back home. Amsterdam has ranked as the 19th best city to live in in 2024.

The report by the Economist Intelligence Unit measured cities’ urban quality of life based on stability, healthcare, culture and environment, education, and infrastructure.

However, don’t get too cocky. While the Dutch capital snagged 19th place among 173 competing cities, this is actually quite a downgrade.

Back in 2022, Amsterdam ranked 9th place — a full 10 places higher than this year. So, what changed?

Instability and a housing crisis should do it

According to the survey, much of western Europe’s stability has fallen in the past two years due to strikes and protests.

Infrastructure has also suffered quite a lot but was offset by improvements in healthcare and education.

The report doesn’t discuss Amsterdam in detail, but with the current housing shortage, recent protests, and huge renovations to Amsterdam Centraal, the city’s downgrade starts to make sense.

That being said, let’s look on the bright side, we’re still sitting pretty in the top 20. 😌💅

The rankings

The top 20 cities are dominated by western Europe, Australia, New Zealand and Canada, with Tokyo being the only non-Western city to make the list.

And for the third year in a row, Vienna, Austria has taken the top spot!

Curious about the top 20 rankings? Take a look:

Ranking City 1 Vienna, Austria 2 Copenhagen, Denmark 3 Zurich, Switzerland 4 Melbourne, Australia =5 Calgary, Canada =5 Geneva, Switzerland =7 Sydney, Australia =7 Vancouver, Canada =9 Osaka, Japan =9 Auckland, New Zealand 11 Adelaide, Australia 12 Toronto, Canada 13 Helsinki, Finland 14 Tokyo, Japan 15 Perth, Australia 16 Brisbane, Australia =17 Frankfurt, Germany =17 Luxembourg, Luxembourg 19 Amsterdam, The Netherlands 20 Wellington, New Zealand

Did your city make the top 20? Tell us in the comments below!