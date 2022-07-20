Huh? 350 millionaires want to move to the Netherlands this year

NewsEconomyInternational
Juni Moltubak
Juni Moltubak
photo-of-millionaire-in-car-waving-at-plane
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/38472163/stock-photo-woman-in-convertible-waving-to.html

You’ve heard of refugees,  internationals, and travellers, but have you heard of millionaire migrants? This year, more than 350 richies will find their way to the Lowlands, and we’re not really sure why… 

This is clear from figures released by the migration consultancy group Henley & Partners, who make a living advising rich people on how to invest their money. 

That typically means guiding them towards areas where “gold visas” or “gold passports” are available for people who invest a certain amount into the country. 💎

The Netherlands? Really?

Yeah, we don’t get it either. The land of bikes and potatoes is not generally known for its attractive power toward millionaires, and it doesn’t even have a proper investment migration program.

That means that the Netherlands doesn’t have one of those “gold visa” schemes many other millionaire-prone countries offer. So why do they come at all? 🤷🏽‍♀️

READ MORE | Cha-ching: the number of Dutch millionaires is on the rise

First of all, it’s worth noting that many (at least more than normal) of these millionaire migrants have moved from the UK, thanks to Brexit.  The brits seem to have had enough of their own land!

The second reason why the super-rich might want to have a change of scenery, is that the Netherlands offers a three-year residence permit to people who invest a minimum of €1,250,000 into a Dutch business. 💸

After that, you can extend the permit to last five years, and try to go down the citizenship route (if you wanna go all the way and become a dutchie). 

Unpopular arrangements

While the Dutch treatment of the super-rich sounds nice, the Netherlands isn’t really the most attractive country to move to — if you have a few million to protect. 

Why? The Netherlands actually has a very strict process before granting these millionaire permits. In fact, only 20 applications were filed between 2013 and 2019 (10 of which were approved)! 😅

READ MORE | Amsterdam is officially the 5th best city in the world to live

Instead, countries such as Portugal and Greece attract the most millionaires in Europe, while Russian richies have tended to move to Dubai (especially since the invasion). 

After getting a “gold visa”, rich people can travel around the Schengen area for five years — cheat the system much? In Malta, you can even get a Maltese passport directly upon investing, to the great dismay of the European Commission… 🙄

In other words, there are way better places to move if you’re a millionaire — but the super-rich seem to like the Netherlands enough to come here anyway! We won’t complain. 

What do you think of these odd findings?? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous articleGas, electricity, water and more: ultimate guide to utilities in the Netherlands
Next article7 things you didn’t know about buying a house in the Netherlands
Juni Moltubak
Juni Moltubak
Juni moved to the Netherlands after realizing how expensive tuition fees in the UK are, and never regretted her choice of studying in The Hague. After three years of Political Science, she is ready for a new adventure — an internship at DutchReview! When you don’t see her typing on her laptop she can be found strolling around Haagse Bos or sitting in her lovely garden scrolling through interior design TikToks.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Crime

Dutchman jailed after letting his 7-year-old drive a Ferrari at 225 km per hour

We all know the feeling of being handed a task and thinking "yikes, I don't know if I can do...
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪 -

Latest posts

Dutchman jailed after letting his 7-year-old drive a Ferrari at 225 km per hour

Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪 - 0
We all know the feeling of being handed a task and thinking "yikes, I don't know if I can do this." Now imagine that...

Dutch Quirk #65: Use an e-bike when they’re older 

Juni Moltubak - 0
How can you continue biking when your body starts showing undeniable signs of ageing? Simple, just get an e-bike, and bike for the rest...

Dutchman cooks kroketten using just the heat from his car’s dashboard (and yes, he ate them)

Lea Shamaa 🇺🇸🇱🇧 - 0
What did you do on the hottest day of the year? A dip in the pool? A trip to the beach? Well, this Dutch...

It's happening

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X