Amsterdam is officially the 5th best city in the world to live

The Dutch capital ranked fifth in Time Out magazine’s 2022 ranking, based on the opinions of 20,000 people.

Tolerant, diverse, and generally easy-going: nobody is surprised that Amsterdam is one of the world’s most liveable places.

Time Out’s ranking is based on both locals’ and tourists’ impressions, measuring everything from culture to sustainability, from nightlife to food — all those necessary components for a great city life. 😎

The best of both worlds?

As a ride or die The Hague lover it pains me to say it, but Amsterdam really has everything you could ask for.

I’ve been to quite a few countries in my life, but I’ve never contemplated packing up my life and living in any of them, until my trip to Amsterdam (as an adult) . I 100% know the UK will not be where I reside for the rest of my life and I always wandered where will be — destiny 🇯🇲🇧🇧 (@dxstinyy00) July 12, 2022

As Time Out acknowledges; the city is big enough to be interesting, but small enough to be walkable. It’s busy enough to be fun, but chill enough not to be stressful. Yeah, okay, I’ll give it that. 🤙🏽

As we all know, it’s quite easy to get around in Amsterdam, but did you know it’s actually the most bikeable city on the list? A baffling 100% of those surveyed said the Dutch capital is mega bike friendly, but we can’t help but ask: are you sure?

Most Dutchies from other parts of the country are likely to describe Amsterdam as a chaotic hellscape for cyclists. Perhaps the survey’s respondents never tried biking around Central Station during peak hours? 🥴

Expression and progression

Other things highlighted in Time Out’s results are Amsterdam’s open and accepting nature, as well as its progressive culture. It’s even been described as a “model twenty-first-century metropolis”! 💅🏽

Ah, those picturesque Amsterdam canals, we never get tired of this view! Image: Depositphotos

Even better, the city is the place in the world where it’s the easiest to express who you are, say the surveyed respondents.

The Dutch capital also ranked as the second most progressive city in the world. But honestly, who’s surprised? In other words: Amsterdam is living up to its stereotypes and age-old reputation!

Sooo much to do

Amsterdam is also filled to the brim with activities, so no wonder it’s also filled to the brim with tourists (and locals, to be fair).

Especially during the summer (when the Dutch rain sometimes takes a break), there is no shortage of festivals, culinary experiences, art exhibitions, and all-over great city life vibes.

Curious about who else made the list? Here are the top 10 of the Time Out ranking, which included a grand total of 53 cities:

Edinburgh Chicago Medellín Glasgow Amsterdam Prague Marrakech Berlin Montreal Copenhagen

Has the ranking inspired you to visit, or even move to, Amsterdam anytime soon? Tell us in the comments below!