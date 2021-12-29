Whoa! The Dutch sent €4.2 billion in Tikkie transactions this year

Tikkie’s parent bank, ABN AMRO, has revealed that more than 100 million Tikkies were sent in 2021 — which makes up for an €800 million increase to 2020’s record number.

Tikkie, an online payment app that the Dutch use to send and request any amounts of money (even in cents) has gained even more popularity this year.

Popular choice

As the bank explains it, the transactions and use of Tikkie in the Netherlands is no longer restricted to paying your friends back for the coffee or your coworker for the fresh broodjes they picked up for lunch.

“Tikkie is now also widely used for business too,” explains Tikkie’s Moreno Kensmil to RTL Nieuws.

Although Tikkies are still mostly used to settle food and grocery payments, these days you can also see them utilized in businesses or to purchase merchandise at markets — an expansion from the original concept.

On June 28, the app saw more than almost 471,000 transactions — the busiest day of the year. The reason?

Well, it could be the coronavirus restrictions that were relaxed that weekend. Or, perhaps it was that the Dutch national football team played a big game the day before, and people were paying all those bets. 🤷‍♀️

Business transactions

Last year alone, the amount of business paid Tikkies grew by 70%, reaching 400 million euros.

Today, about 20,000 companies use Tikkie for various purposes — so the next time you’re low on cash anywhere and realized that you forgot that PIN card, just utter the magic words and see how many Tikkie users you have around you!

