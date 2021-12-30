New Year in the Netherlands? Not for Americans, Dutch government says

News
Christine Stein Hededam 🇩🇰
The number of infections in the US has skyrocketed and in response, the Netherlands is now tightening travel restrictions for people arriving from across the pond.

With the US reaching more than 440,000 positive tests in one day, the Dutch government has now labelled it a very high-risk area — and no wonder.

But what does that mean if you were planning on entering the Netherlands from the US?

Cancel the NYE plans, quarantine instead

The Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs has changed the travel advice for people arriving from the US. Starting today, all travellers are under a quarantine obligation — also if you’re fully vaccinated.

The label ‘very high-risk area’ namely comes with a 10-day quarantine.

However, while it won’t get you ready in time to party into the new year, the quarantine can be ended after five days with a negative coronavirus test from the GGD.

Additionally, a negative test also remains mandatory for travellers arriving from the States.

How does the new travel advice affect you? Tell us in the comments below!

Christine Stein Hededam 🇩🇰
