Dutchies keep going to Belgium despite pleas to stop; trains full

Samantha Dixon 🇦🇺
Belgium is pleading with Dutchies to stop coming to Belgium, and the Dutch train service NS has chimed in.

Sick of coronavirus restrictions in the Netherlands? Just go to Belgium instead! (We’re kidding, for god’s sake please don’t.)

However, because Belgium’s shops, cafes, and restaurants remain open, stacks of Dutch people are taking the opportunity to visit their southern neighbours. And it’s causing, um — problems.

Belgium has never been so popular

First up, traffic to the Belgian city of Antwerp is becoming jammed and parking inside the city centre virtually impossible. In the parking garages is a sea of yellow Dutch license plates, reports the NOS.

Now, NS is warning travellers not to take the train to Antwerp and Brussels. The massive amount of travellers make keeping distance impossible. The urgent call not to travel to Belgium is in place until at least Sunday evening.

(Public service announcement: the need to buy a new pair of Nikes is not worth getting coronavirus.)

Not the time

Governor Cathy Berx of Antwerp is not amused by the Dutch visitors.

“The measures are absolutely necessary to reduce the pressure on healthcare,” she told the NOS. “Then it is a pity that those measures are circumvented by crossing the border and doing what is not allowed in their own country.” 

She says that while the Dutch are always welcome, “now is really not the time.”

What do you think of Dutch residents flocking to Belgium? Tell us in the comments below!

Previous articleThese things are changing in 2022 (and they’ll affect you)
Next articleWhoa! The Dutch sent €4.2 billion in Tikkie transactions this year
Samantha Dixon 🇦🇺
