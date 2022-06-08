A new tourist: humpback whale spotted off the coast of Zeeland

A humpback whale was sighted off the coast of Zeeland yesterday! According to the SOS Dolfijn foundation, it’s likely this is the same whale seen in Belgium a few days before.

Strandpaviljoen DOK 14 in Candzand shared images of the magnificent animal on Facebook, writing: “to see something other than a seal today.” Wat leuk!

Young and small

The Belgian organisation Natuurpunt reported that they observed a humpback whale every day since the end of May.

And it’s likely this is the very same whale they’ve spotted!

Mature humpback whales grow up to 18 metres and weigh up to 40 tonnes. However, as far as the organisation knows, the Netherlands’ largest tourist is a relatively young and small whale. How cute! 🥰

Frequent visitors

Humpback whales often visit Dutch waters, most frequently in the southern section of the North Sea tells Natuurpunt to RTL Nieuws.

The most famous encounter with a humpback whale was Johannes, which was stranded near the Wadden islands in 2012.

