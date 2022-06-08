Dutch coronavirus cases rise for the first time in months

NewsHealth
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
Nurse-gives-young-man-coronavirus-PCR-test
Image: IgorVetushko /Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/505214855/stock-photo-blurred-nurse-medical-mask-taking.html

Listen we hate seeing the ‘c-word’ crop up on the news radar as much as you hate seeing it on your feed — so let’s just get this over with. Coronavirus cases in the Netherlands have started to rise again.

For the first time since the beginning of March, the RIVM has noted an increase in the number of positive coronavirus tests in the Netherlands, RTL Nieuws reports.

How much of an increase? This week a total of 9,459 tested positive for coronavirus, a 33% increase compared to last week’s figure of just over 7,000.

Don’t panic just yet

Stop flashing back to your March 2020. ✋ For now, the RIVM says that it’s too early to call this increase a new wave.

While there are a number of potential reasons for this rise in cases, the recent holidays may have something to do with the increase.

Why? While there have been more positive tests this week, more people were also getting tested. GGDs carried out 13,000 tests this week, whereas last week this number stood at 10,000.

“It could also be that it has to do with Ascension, for example, or that more people have had themselves tested before a holiday,” the RIVM says.

Increase in variants

Another potential cause for this increase could be the rise of new variants, the RIVM also explains.

The Omikron variant is proving to be a particular pain at the moment, with the BA.4, BA.5 and BA2.12.1 variants all on the rise.

However, the RIVM is not too worried about these variants just yet, as they have no reason to assume they are more pathogenic than the current dominant variant — BA.2.

Rising in the Randstad

As part of the Dutch government’s new approach to tracking coronavirus, sewage water is regularly tested for traces of the virus.

And it seems that the rise of coronavirus is hitting the Randstad the hardest.

Recent tests of the sewage of major cities such as Amsterdam, Rotterdam and The Hague have revealed that, yep, the concentration of virus particles is high compared to the rest of the country.

READ MORE | Coronavirus in the Netherlands: all you need to know [UPDATED]

Of those who tested positive, it also became clear which age group is getting hit hardest at the moment: those between the ages of 13 and 29.

Again, let’s not panic just yet. Enjoy your summer — but maybe bring some hand sanitiser along on your adventures.

Stay up to date with all the news in the Netherlands by following DutchReview on Facebook.

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous articleA new tourist: humpback whale spotted off the coast of Zeeland
Next articleSet up your Dutch mortgage quick, easy, and online (no Dutch required!)
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
Sarah originally arrived in the Netherlands due to an inability to make her own decisions — she was simply told by her mother to choose the Netherlands for Erasmus. Life here has been challenging (have you heard the language) but brilliant for Sarah, and she loves to write about it. When Sarah is not acting as a safety threat to herself and others (cycling), you can find her sitting in a corner of Leiden with a coffee, trying to sound witty.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Health

Coronavirus in the Netherlands: all you need to know [UPDATED]

Coronavirus, while milder than before, continues its presence in the Netherlands. Here's up-to-date information, as it happens, on COVID-19 in...
DutchReview Crew -

Latest posts

Why don’t the Dutch say sorry?

DutchReview Crew - 25
Coming from England, I have the habit of saying "sorry" even when someone has run over my foot with a truck. So, when I...

Coronavirus in the Netherlands: all you need to know [UPDATED]

DutchReview Crew - 38
Coronavirus, while milder than before, continues its presence in the Netherlands. Here's up-to-date information, as it happens, on COVID-19 in Holland.  The Dutch government is...

Grab your sunscreen: the Netherlands is about to heat up again

Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪 - 0
Sick of underestimating how cold it is outside and arriving at your destination chilly and damp? Us too! But we've got some good news:...

It's happening

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X