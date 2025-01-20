An age limit for social media? The Netherlands is considering it

How young is too young?

NewsPolitics & Society
Ada Dolanay
Ada Dolanay
Last updated
1 minute read
photo-of-young-girl-on-her-phone-laying-down-on-couch
Image: Depositphotos Dutch political parties in the House of Representatives have started discussing introducing a minimum age for social media users.  Key players in the discussion, including D66, VVD and NSC, support the new restriction, but disagreements persist about what the minimum age should be. Age is (not) just a number The idea of setting a minimum age for social media usage was initially proposed by D66, which supported a limit of 15 years. According to RTL Nieuws, this suggestion was a way to protect children from the potentially harmful effects of social media on young people.  While VVD and NSC support the restriction, they differ in opinions regarding the minimum age, with some saying that 13 would be a more suitable threshold.  NSC also suggests organising a citizens’ council to help determine the appropriate age to include public opinion and the voices of young people themselves.  Public opinion supports the change A survey conducted by the RTL Nieuws Panel found strong public support for stricter social media regulations in the Netherlands.  Out of the 20,000 participants, 79% of the parents with children under 18 who were surveyed favoured setting a minimum age of 15. Despite this overwhelming support for the age restriction, SP, another prominent political party, voiced doubts about the measure's effectiveness by addressing the broader issue of the addictive elements that make the apps so unhealthy for younger people.  An SP representative notes that “we cannot leave the protection of children on the internet to big tech” and that an age minimum is not out of the question if big tech does not deliver.  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gnEpRDh4Y2A Not everyone is on board While some parties support the proposal, GroenLinks/PvdA opposes the idea altogether. MP Barabara Kathman argues that the real problem lies in the addictive designs of social media platforms. “These platforms do not have to be harmful, that is how they are made and we should no longer accept that.”  As the debate continues, D66 MP Hanneke Van der Werf says that “parents are yearning for some kind of clarify or guideline from politics,” highlighting the frustration among families grappling with the impacts of social media.  What’s your take on this debate? Should there be a minimum age for social media usage? Let us know in the comments below.

The Dutch House of Representatives has started discussing introducing a minimum age for social media users in the Netherlands. 

Key players in the discussion, including parties D66, VVD, and NSC, support the new restriction, but disagree about what the minimum age should be.

Age is (not) just a number

The idea of setting a minimum age for social media usage was initially proposed by D66, which supported a limit of 15 years.

According to RTL Nieuws, their suggestion comes as a way to protect children and young teenagers from the potentially harmful effects of social media. 

While other parties support the restriction, they differ in opinions regarding the minimum age, with some saying that 13 would be a more suitable threshold. 

Political party NSC (New Social Contract) also suggests organising a citizens’ council to help determine the appropriate age, taking into account public opinion and the voices of young people themselves. 

Public opinion supports the change

A survey of 20,000 people conducted by the RTL Nieuws Panel revealed strong public support for stricter social media regulations in the Netherlands.

Of the parents with children under 18 who participated, 79% supported setting a minimum age of 15 for social media use. 📲

Despite the overwhelming support for the age restriction, SP, another prominent political party, expressed concerns about the measure’s effectiveness, focusing on the broader issue of the addictive elements that make social media apps unhealthy for young people.

An SP representative emphasised, “We cannot leave the protection of children on the internet to big tech,” and that an age minimum is not out of the question if big tech does not deliver.

Not everyone is on board

While some parties support the proposal, GroenLinks/PvdA opposes the idea altogether.

MP Barabara Kathman argues that the real problem lies in the addictive designs of social media platforms. “These platforms do not have to be harmful, that is how they are made and we should no longer accept that.” 

As the debate continues, D66 MP Hanneke Van der Werf says that “parents are yearning for some kind of clarification or guideline from politics,” highlighting the frustration among families grappling with the impacts of social media. 

What’s your take on this debate? Should there be a minimum age for social media usage? Let us know in the comments below.

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous article
Another week, another recall: Albert Heijn pulls contaminated endive from shelves
Next article
34 unmissable things to do in Rotterdam in 2025
Ada Dolanay
Ada Dolanay
Ada was born in Turkey, but spent almost all her life growing up in Amsterdam. As a third year Literary and Cultural Analysis student, she’s consistently observing, analysing and writing about people and places. After years of experiencing Dutch culture, she remains frustrated at Dutch cuisine, and continues to discover new benches in narrow streets to sit and read on (when the weather decides to be kind).

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Related posts

Health

Another week, another recall: Albert Heijn pulls contaminated endive from shelves

Albert Heijn is not even done investigating what caused last week's product recall, and it's already apologising for a new...
Beatrice Scali 🇮🇹 -

Latest posts

34 unmissable things to do in Rotterdam in 2025

Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭 - 0
As the Dutch centre of modern architecture and big city vibes, there are lots of things to do in Rotterdam.  This vibrant city is home...

Another week, another recall: Albert Heijn pulls contaminated endive from shelves

Beatrice Scali 🇮🇹 - 0
Albert Heijn is not even done investigating what caused last week's product recall, and it's already apologising for a new one. This time, the...

15 ways to spot an international in the Netherlands

Ada Dolanay - 0
Picture this: you’re strolling down a beautiful Dutch street when someone with zero spatial awareness bumps into you. Congratulations! You’ve found yourself an international! Here’s...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar