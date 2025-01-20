The Dutch House of Representatives has started discussing introducing a minimum age for social media users in the Netherlands.

Key players in the discussion, including parties D66, VVD, and NSC, support the new restriction, but disagree about what the minimum age should be.

Age is (not) just a number

The idea of setting a minimum age for social media usage was initially proposed by D66, which supported a limit of 15 years.

According to RTL Nieuws, their suggestion comes as a way to protect children and young teenagers from the potentially harmful effects of social media.

While other parties support the restriction, they differ in opinions regarding the minimum age, with some saying that 13 would be a more suitable threshold.

Political party NSC (New Social Contract) also suggests organising a citizens’ council to help determine the appropriate age, taking into account public opinion and the voices of young people themselves.

Public opinion supports the change

A survey of 20,000 people conducted by the RTL Nieuws Panel revealed strong public support for stricter social media regulations in the Netherlands.

Of the parents with children under 18 who participated, 79% supported setting a minimum age of 15 for social media use. 📲

Despite the overwhelming support for the age restriction, SP, another prominent political party, expressed concerns about the measure’s effectiveness, focusing on the broader issue of the addictive elements that make social media apps unhealthy for young people.

An SP representative emphasised, “We cannot leave the protection of children on the internet to big tech,” and that an age minimum is not out of the question if big tech does not deliver.

Not everyone is on board

While some parties support the proposal, GroenLinks/PvdA opposes the idea altogether.

MP Barabara Kathman argues that the real problem lies in the addictive designs of social media platforms. “These platforms do not have to be harmful, that is how they are made and we should no longer accept that.”

As the debate continues, D66 MP Hanneke Van der Werf says that “parents are yearning for some kind of clarification or guideline from politics,” highlighting the frustration among families grappling with the impacts of social media.

What’s your take on this debate? Should there be a minimum age for social media usage? Let us know in the comments below.