Albert Heijn is not even done investigating what caused last week’s product recall, and it’s already apologising for a new one. This time, the culprit is… endive.

That’s right, the innocent light-green stamppot staple is being recalled due to possible contamination, reports the AD.

Pesticide contamination

The recalled product is the “AH Andijvie”, Albert Heijn’s endive, specifically the 400-gram bags expiring on 19-01-2025.

The reason for the recall is possible contamination due to excessively high levels of the pesticide “tau-fluvalinate.”

In small quantities, this substance is harmless. However, if ingested in large quantities, it might cause mild symptoms such as headaches and nausea.

Return and refund

In a new apologetic announcement, the supermarket chain urges customers who purchased the recalled endive to return them to the store for a refund.

Customers who bought the product online can fill out this form, and anyone with questions can contact Albert Heijn’s customer service.

The announcement also addresses the (frozen) elephant in the room, reiterating the chain’s stance on food safety:

“We understand that this recall may raise questions or concerns, especially after the events with the frozen blueberries earlier this week. At Albert Heijn, the safety of our products always comes first. We would like to emphasise that such recalls are exceptional and are intended to ensure the highest food safety standards. We are continuously taking measures with our suppliers in the chain to prevent these types of situations. We sincerely apologise.”

