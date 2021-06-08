Angry commuters: Dutch train conductors experience aggression

Travel has become a worrying prospect for many during coronavirus. While for some, it’s the fear of catching the virus, a survey shows that NS staff are concerned about the aggressive behaviour of train travellers.

A lot of the pushback is surrounding coronavirus regulations in the Netherlands and it seems that the drop in infections has given some people an extra dose of chutzpah. 😬 Some passengers react poorly to being asked to wear face masks and maintain a 1.5 m distance.

Not just coronavirus rules being ignored

More than half of conductors surveyed said that they experience aggression. “My work has become less fun. You are correcting people’s behaviour all day,” one conductor told Nu.nl. Fewer conductors are roaming the carriages in these times, which often leads to more unruly behaviour.

Another anonymous NS conductor said that women on trains have also experienced unpleasant behaviour, for example being regularly addressed “in a certain way.” Due to the absence of conductors, people have felt freer to ignore socially accepted behaviour.

Aggression going unreported

Despite the number of conductors who say they have experienced untoward behaviour, only one-quarter of cases have been reported to employers.

A spokesperson for NS says that the railway operator is taking measures to ensure passenger safety. There is already a private messenger system for travellers. “If a traveller doesn’t feel safe, they can send a message to a special number and get in touch with the control room,” the spokesperson said.

More gates, security cameras, and security guards are also being put in place. The NS asserts that it wants its employees to feel they can do their jobs safely.

Feature Image: Michael715/Deposit Photos