Past the peak? Fewer than 1000 coronavirus patients in Dutch hospitals

This weekend the number of coronavirus patients in hospitals fell to 998. This is the lowest it has been since October 6 last year. It’s also the first time that there have been fewer than a thousand people in hospital with coronavirus in the Netherlands.

The number of patients in hospitals has fallen rapidly over the last two weeks, according to figures from the National Coordination Center for Patient Distribution. On May 19 there were still more than 2000 coronavirus patients in hospitals, reports RTL Nieuws.

So what do these numbers look like?

As of yesterday, there were 344 coronavirus patients being treated in intensive care units. This is seven less than there were on Saturday. Meanwhile, the number of patients in nursing wards decreased by four, to a total of 654. Although these numbers are relatively small, all news like this is good news.

Whilst new patients are still being admitted to nursing wards and being placed in intensive care, these numbers were lower yesterday than they were at the start of this weekend.

