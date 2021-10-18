Travelling from the Netherlands? You could be in for stricter travel restrictions

With the weather becoming chillier, the leaves turning from green to orange, and the return of the runny nose, the Netherlands has seen a new peak in coronavirus infections.

And as a result, it isn’t just the leaves that are turning darker. The country is expected to move from orange risk, to red risk on the EU coronavirus map, NU.nl reports.

What does this mean?

As many of us know by now, every Thursday the ECDC releases the EU coronavirus map. This indicates the coronavirus risk levels of European countries: with orange being the lowest risk, and dark red being the highest.

The risk levels are determined based on the number of coronavirus infections per 100,000 people. It takes over 100 cases per 100,000 inhabitants for a country to turn red (a.k.a, high-risk) on the ECDC map — and you know what we’re on now? As of Saturday, 130 per 100,000 in the past seven days. 😬

Yep. Things aren’t looking too good for the Netherlands. In fact, according to NU.nl, we’ve returned to the same level of cases as seen in the ‘Dancin’ with Janssen‘ era.

Ok, but what about travel?

So what does this mean if you are hoping to visit family this Christmas? Of course, we don’t have a crystal ball to stare into — but based on how countries reacted the last time we reached these numbers, travellers from the Netherlands will likely face tighter restrictions.

All will be revealed on Thursday. But for now, the best way to find this answer is to check what the restrictions are for travellers from high-risk countries in the country you wish to travel to. ✈️

Stay safe out there guys — and don’t take any risks with that runny nose. 🤧🙅

How do you feel about travel restrictions for Dutch travellers? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image: svitlanahulko85.gmail.com/Depositphotos