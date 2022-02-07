Ajax director Overmars resigns after sending illicit messages to women￼

According to an official statement by Ajax, Marc Overmars has sent a “series of inappropriate messages” to “several female colleagues over an extended period of time.”

Overmars has taken the decision to leave his position as sports director at football club Ajax on his own accord, stating that he is ashamed after being confronted with his own behaviour.

“Unfortunately, I didn’t realize that I was crossing the line with this, but that was made clear to me in recent days,” claims Overmars. “Certainly for someone in my position, this behaviour is unacceptable.”

Director of Football Affairs Marc Overmars will leave Ajax with immediate effect. He made this decision after discussions in recent days with the Supervisory Board and CEO Edwin van der Sar and communicated his intentions to them. — AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) February 6, 2022

A celebrated Ajax hero

Overmars is a former football player who has been under contract with Ajax, Arsenal, and Barcelona. In 2012, he took to the position as football director at Ajax and is generally credited with rebuilding the club’s success.

In 2019, Ajax made it all the way to the semi-finals of the 2019 Champion’s League. Just recently, Overmars had been appointed for another term until 2026.

Supervisory Board chairman Leen Meijaard says: “We upgraded and extended his contract for a reason. But, unfortunately, he has really gone over the line, so continuing as director was not an option, as he recognized himself. It is extremely painful for everyone.”

No further details

As of now, no further details are known regarding the nature of the inappropriate text messages or the number of women affected.

Just last month, another scandal of sexual misconduct against women has shaken the popular TV show The Voice of Holland.

Feature Image: kruwet/Depositphotos