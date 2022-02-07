Nearly 1 million people sign a petition to get rid of the Dutch corona pass

NewsHealthPolitics & Society
Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
Waitress-scans-the-corona-pass-of-a-young-woman
Image: DuxX73/Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/portfolio-9378882.html?content=photo&qview=543851610

Sick of showing a QR code when you’re out and about? You’re not alone. In recent days, more than 450,000 people signed a petition to abolish the use of the corona pass in the Netherlands — and the number of supporters is rising.

Echt? Yes! Another petition with the same goal received more than 385,000 signatures last Sunday, rounding that total number of supporters up to around 800,000 people. So how did this all begin?

Mona Keijzer of the Christian Democratic Appeal (CDA) wrote a manifesto under the name Undistributed Open which argues against the use of the corona pass in HORECA, the cultural sector, airports, and more, reports the AD.

Cross-party support

The corona pass has been a controversial topic since its introduction during the pandemic, so it’s no surprise that people have strong opinions — and they’re uniting as a result.

Many politicians supported the petitions including Thierry Baudet from the Forum for Democracy (FvD) and Farid Azarkan from Think.

Many petitioners argue that the corona pass is less useful because the omicron variant is dominant in Europe. Petitioners believe that using the corona pass to enter venues doesn’t help stop the spread of the coronavirus. The resulting argument? It shouldn’t be used at all.

A breach of fundamental rights

Others say that the corona pass is a breach of freedom and privacy and shouldn’t be part of Dutch society, says RTL Nieuws.

Endorsers of the petition believe 1G, 2G, and 3G measures exclude and isolate unvaccinated citizens and increase polarisation among society.

Mona Keijzer hopes the government will reconsider the measures and remove the measures altogether.

What do you think of the petitions against the corona pass? Tell us in the comments. 👇

Featured Image: DuxX73/Depositphotos

Previous articleDutch Quirk #86: Grow really, really, really tall
Next articleFewer trains across the Netherlands until February 21 due to sick staff
Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
Third culture kid Katrien is a Philippine native living in the Netherlands to finish her master's degree in political communication. You can usually find her trying to organize everything on Notion and the sticky notes app, otherwise, she’s nose-deep in a good book or obsessing over film soundtracks and video games.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

News

Dutch universities argue for a limit on the number of international students

The Netherlands is known for being one of the best places to go if you want to study abroad. But...
Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭 -

Latest posts

Dutch universities argue for a limit on the number of international students

Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭 - 0
The Netherlands is known for being one of the best places to go if you want to study abroad. But could this be about...

Fewer trains across the Netherlands until February 21 due to sick staff

Farah Al Mazouni 🇸🇾 🇺🇸 - 0
No thanks to the coronavirus, the Dutch Railways (NS) and Dutch traffic control ProRail are going through a wave of staff shortages. The result?...

Nearly 1 million people sign a petition to get rid of the Dutch corona pass

Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭 - 0
Sick of showing a QR code when you're out and about? You're not alone. In recent days, more than 450,000 people signed a petition...

It's happening

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X