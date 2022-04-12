Albert Heijn to start delivering groceries faster when ordering online

The Dutch supermarket Albert Heijn — also known as “Appie” by many Dutchies — will start delivering groceries about 30 minutes after placing an order, according to RTL Nieuws. 📦

A new ‘quick delivery’ trial will begin at two supermarkets in Amsterdam. That means that it will soon be possible to choose from 1200 products when ordering a quick delivery from Albert Heijn. ✨

The Dutch supermarket will also work with food delivery services such as Thuisbezorgd and Deliveroo to facilitate those speedy deliveries at your doorstep. 🛵

The battle for the fastest delivery services

Albert Heijn branches are finding themselves in tight competition with flash delivery companies, like Zapp and Gorillas. Having quicker deliveries is definitely one way to fight the struggle for increasing consumer demand!

According to RTL Nieuws, e-commerce has risen 35% since last year which is significantly higher than Albert Heijn’s market growth.

It’s no secret though that Jumbo has the upper hand when it comes to quick grocery deliveries — how do you even beat a 10 minute delivery time!? 🤯

Grocery shopping after the pandemic

Dutch grocery delivery services became much more popular after COVID-19 hit the Netherlands. With everyone being told to stay at home, can you blame them? 🤷🏻‍♀️

Instead of physically running errands, residents would much rather just go the easy way and buy their groceries online.

What’s your preferred method for buying your groceries in the Netherlands? Tell us in the comments below!