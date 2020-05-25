Spring season comes with all sorts of public holidays in the Netherlands, and the Pentecost is the next one on the list.

Pentecost, also known as Whit Sunday and Monday, falls on June 1 this year, so what’s there to expect from this holiday and what are its origins?

Brief history

The Pentecost is a Catholic celebration and it signifies the day the Holy Spirit came down from Heaven and revealed itself to the Apostles. The date on which its celebrated depends on the date Easter falls on, but it always happens 50 days after Easter. The name Whit comes from the white robes that people who are baptized wear.

How is it celebrated?

In normal situations, Whit Sunday and Monday are celebrated with music festivals and markets throughout the Netherlands. The most famous music festival that happens is the Pinkpop Festival, which attracts over 60,000 people and many famous musicians from around the world.

Throughout cities, market stalls and musical performances are held, and on the Monday of the holiday there’s the Day of the Castle, dedicated to celebrating castle heritage in the Netherlands.

However, due to the coronavirus crisis, the big events and festivities cannot take place any longer. What can we expect of the holiday this year, however?

June 1, easing of coronavirus measures

June 1 will be the date when some major coronavirus measures will be eased off. First, high schools will reopen the day after, albeit with some restrictions. Secondly, public transport will resume its normal scheduling, yet everyone will need to be wearing a face mask while using it.

Terraces, restaurants and cafes will also reopen: however, clients will need to make reservations in advance. Museums will also open their doors once more, but you will also need to book in advance for a ticket. Finally, cinemas and theatres will reopen, with specific conditions, such as not having more than 30 people in a room and having to keep a 1.5-metre distance.

Finally, everyone should theoretically be able to get tested for the coronavirus on June 1, so you might consider taking the holiday as a moment to check if you have the virus or not.

While this holiday will be during extraordinary circumstances, do take some time off to rest and enjoy this day!

Feature Image: 12019/Pixabay