While many laud the Americans, British and Canadians for the Dutch liberation during the Second World War, a lot of people still don’t know is that Poland, despite the hardships it experienced at the time, contributed significantly to Dutch freedom.

The Polish Division that helped liberate the Netherlands

The First Polish Armoured Division, lead by General Stanislaw Maczek took part in the Allied invasion of Normandy. After victory in France, the army charged through Belgium and the Netherlands, ending with the capture of Wilhelmshaven in Germany on May 5, 1945.

Comprised of fiery emigrants, refugees, escaped war prisoners and soldiers who escaped Poland during its fall in 1939, the First Polish Armoured Division was formed in Great Britain, 1942.

Liberation of Breda

On 29th October, 1944, the people of Breda cheered. After years of suffering from the brutal Nazi regime, they were free. Their liberators, the Poles.

The Polish Division was on their way to wreck havoc in Germany, and Breda was a stop along the way. The army drove the Nazis out of the area and thereby liberated Breda, something that locals remember and celebrate to this day.

More than 160 soldiers of the Division, as well as troops from the 1st Independent Parachute Brigade lie in a Breda cemetery, at the Pools Militair Ereveld.

In 1994 upon his death, Stanislaw Maczek was buried in the cemetery wishing to be with his soldiers.

But Breda was not the only liberated city. the Army made its way to East Groningen (to Germany), liberating other cities along the way. Polish paratroopers also fought bravely in operation Market Garden under general Sosabowski, and of course, there are many other liberators that deserve their own tribute.

Tragically, because Poland was taken over by the Communist party, the soldiers could not return home, as they supported the Government in Exile, which was in direct opposition to Stalin’s puppets.

Liberation Day

As Liberation Day festivities continue today, we hope you pay tribute to all the hero’s that made the liberation of the Netherlands possible.

