When are public, national and school holidays in the Netherlands in 2020? It’s a new year that brings with it both time-honoured and cultural observances.

We’ve got the full guide of all public, national and school holidays in the Netherlands 2020. So mark your calendars and continue celebrating every single chance you get, instead of being surprised when their phone, Google, or your mum reminds you.

Public holidays in the Netherlands in 2020

Whether you’re already looking forward to holidays or you are trying to find out when your next day off work is arriving, we’ve compiled a list of 2020 holidays. Relax, kick back, sharpen your pencil and grab your agenda.

January 1, 2020: New Year’s Day

New Year’s Day April 10, 2020: Good Friday

Good Friday April 12 – 13, 2020: Easter

Easter April 27, 2020: King’s Day

King’s Day May 5, 2020: Liberation Day

Liberation Day May 21, 2020: Ascension Day

Ascension Day May 31 – June 1, 2020: Pentecost

Pentecost December 25 – 26, 2020: Christmas

Other noteworthy national dates



Even if they’re not national days off they’re certainly just as important.

March 29: Daylight saving time – clocks go forward one hour

Daylight saving time – clocks go forward one hour April 1: April Fools Day

April Fools Day May 4: National Remembrance Day

National Remembrance Day May 10: Mothers Day (very important)

Mothers Day (very important) June 21: Fathers Day (just as important as mother’s day)

Fathers Day (just as important as mother’s day) October 25: Daylight savings time ends – clocks go back one hour

Daylight savings time ends – clocks go back one hour December 5: Sinterklaas

School Holidays in the Netherlands

Dates include primary, secondary and special education – other schools have their own personal dates set.

When it comes to school holidays in the Netherlands it’s key to remember that most periods are divided into three regions (North, Middle, South), this way the whole country doesn’t go on holiday the same week. Definitely something to factor in when planning a vacation.

Furthermore, when booking tickets, also double-check if the dates of the elementary and high school are the same.

Christmas holidays 2020– 2021

All regions: December 19, 2020 – January 3rd, 2021

Spring holiday 2020

South and Central : February 22 – March 1, 2020

: February 22 – March 1, 2020 North: February 15 – February 23, 2020

May holidays 2020

All regions: April 25 – May 3 2020.

Autumn holidays 2020 (herfstvakantie – nice word! )

South and Central: October 17 – 25, 2020

October 17 – 25, 2020 North: October 10 – 18, 2020

This may be extended by a week – check with your local school beforehand (pretty please)

Summer holidays 2020

South : July 11 – August 23, 2020

: July 11 – August 23, 2020 Central : July 18 – August 30, 2020

: July 18 – August 30, 2020 North: July 4 – August 16, 2020

Note: the above dates come from the Ministry for Education, but individual schools may have slight deviations. We advise double-checking dates with your school before booking tickets!

Any holiday is a good holiday, we’re ready. Don’t forget to grab your diaries and start planning your holidays. Also, don’t forget to triple check with your child’s school – just in case they alter their holiday days slightly.

What will you be doing over the school holidays? Letting the kids escape, or escaping the kids? Let us know in the comments below!