Right now, all you can order from Amazon.nl is ebooks, and nobody wants them (I say, sobbing and hugging my bookcase frantically). But later this year, the website will begin to offer millions of products, all shippable to your home, RTL Nieuws reports.

Today, Amazon.nl opened its doors to retailers in the Netherlands and elsewhere, allowing them to sign up in preparation for the grand opening later this year. At the moment, Dutchies can only buy Amazon products via the German website, which is clearly oppression.

Amazon has had offices in the Netherlands since 2013, which is unsurprising given the country’s status as a tax haven. This is most likely bad news for Dutch high street stores.

https://t.co/lpLz9hgAOw komt en dat is slecht nieuws voor de roerige Nederlandse retailhttps://t.co/KwBRSXPU2P — Trouw Economie (@Trouw_economie) January 15, 2020

Amazon is also famous for treating its workers extremely poorly and paying them badly, especially in the US. Perhaps we should have enjoyed e-book-only Amazon.nl while the company’s only offence was to offer books on a screen.

Feature image: Tobias Dziuba/Pexels