Amsterdam to become first Dutch city with a fully-wooden neighbourhood

NewsEconomyFeatured
Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
Concept-drawing-of-mandela-park-neighbourhood-in-amsterdam-the-netherlands
Image: Gemeente Amsterdam/Supplied [EDITORIAL ONLY]

Sick of concrete and PVC? A whopping 700 wooden houses will be built in Mandelabuurt, Amsterdam, making it the first neighbourhood made completely from wood.

The Mandelabuurt consists of 10 buildings and is expected to house a grand total of 2,100 people, reports AD.

Who gets to live there?

So, who are the lucky ducks that are expected to make this wooden haven their home? Well, you could be one of them! The municipality plans to make the neighbourhood 40% social rent, 40% middle segment divided between owner-occupied and rental. 🏠

Only 20% will be free sector housing. Whew, what a relief! 😅

The municipality will allocate a quarter of homes to residents of the Zuidoost district who lived there for at least six of the past 10 years — as it should. 💪

An Amsterdam-based housing association will handle the social rent homes in the neighbourhood.

On a sustainable streak

The construction of this neighbourhood should start in 2025, and the municipality expects the first homes to be completed a year later. 👷 Many building companies use wood but they usually combine it with steel and concrete to reinforce the building.

But Dutch builders are going on a “wooden revolution”. Wood stores carbon dioxide (CO2) while traditional materials like steel and concrete release CO2 when produced.

Companies are calling for regulations that make sustainable building practices more financially attractive, particularly for building with bio-based materials like wood. 🪵

And the revolution is proving to be effective! In an effort to meet Amsterdam’s sustainability ambitions, the municipality agreed to make 20% of new constructions timber-based by 2025. 💪

Would you want to live in wooden housing? Tell us what you think in the comments! 💭

Feature Image:Gemeente Amsterdam/Supplied.
Previous articleHundreds of Dutch ATMs close permanently: what does this mean?
Next articleDutch spring is coming! March to be sunny and warmer than usual
Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
Third culture kid Katrien is a Philippine native living in the Netherlands to finish her master's degree in political communication. You can usually find her trying to organize everything on Notion and the sticky notes app, otherwise, she’s nose-deep in a good book or obsessing over film soundtracks and video games.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

International

“Russian aggression is totally unprecedented,” says Dutch Prime Minister

Today, Dutch Prime Minister, Mark Rutte, said in a press conference that the Russian aggression in Ukraine is "totally unprecedented."...
Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭 -

Latest posts

“Russian aggression is totally unprecedented,” says Dutch Prime Minister

Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭 - 0
Today, Dutch Prime Minister, Mark Rutte, said in a press conference that the Russian aggression in Ukraine is "totally unprecedented." He was specifically referring...

Dutch Quirk #27: Have almost zero customer service skills

Cara Räker 🇩🇪 - 0
The Dutch are bad at many things: decent lunches, biking safely and building staircases you can climb without breaking your neck. Another thing? The...

Dutch spring is coming! March to be sunny and warmer than usual

Cara Räker 🇩🇪 - 0
Spring is coming to the Netherlands! Meteorologists are predicting four weeks of sunny weather, mild temperatures and a thermometer that reads three degrees above...

It's happening

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X