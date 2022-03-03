Dutch spring is coming! March to be sunny and warmer than usual

Spring is coming to the Netherlands! Meteorologists are predicting four weeks of sunny weather, mild temperatures and a thermometer that reads three degrees above average for March 2022. ☀️

We’re thinking afternoon beers on a sunny terrasje (terrace), sunbathing in the park and feeling those warm happy-hormones (Vitamine D, they call it) running through our system. 😍

In February, the Netherlands was hit by one storm after the other. First Dudley, then Eunice (oh, Eunice 😳) and finally Franklin had us sitting inside for six days straight trying to ditch code red damage. But no longer!

Spring starts early this year

“If current predictions hold up then March 2022 will be a dry, very sunny and mild month,” weatherman Alfred Snoek from Weerplaza tells AD.nl.

Several waves of high-pressure systems will keep temperatures in the Netherlands throughout March around the 15-degree mark. Do you know what that means? Winter is over!

You’ll already feel the onsetting spring this week, says Snoek. “We’re expecting deviations of 2 to 3 degrees above average.”

With spring coming our way, how are you going to spend the first sunny days of this year? Tell us in the comments!