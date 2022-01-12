Paris, London, then Amsterdam: Dutch capital has third highest rents in Europe

Ever found yourself complaining very loudly in a bar about Amsterdam’s ridiculously high rental prices? Well, speak up, you’re completely justified in feeling hard done by.

Unless you’re talking to someone living in Paris or London, that is. 👀

Third most expensive city on the list

While it’s hard to believe that Amsterdam’s overheated and overpriced rental market could be beaten, the rental site HousingAnywhere has carried out a comparison of the rental prices in the varying European cities in which it functions.

And the result? Amsterdam sure is pricey. It’s the third most expensive city to rent in — but they wouldn’t recommend moving to Paris or London as an alternative.

Let’s break down the numbers

The average rental price in Amsterdam will set you back a lovely €1,641, the rental site found. But don’t choke on your coffee just yet. ✋

If you decided to up everything and move to London instead, you would find yourself paying an average of €1,850 per month — 😳.

But hang on girl, that’s not the worst of it. Looking to move to Paris ‘Emily in Paris’ style? (Side note: please don’t do that.) You’d be paying an average of €1,964 per month. Who needs food, or healthcare, or savings, right? 😄

Amsterdam wasn’t the only Dutch city to rank

The Dutch capital wasn’t alone on this list of shame, however. Three other Dutch cities actually joined Amsterdam in Europe’s top 10 most expensive cities when it comes to renting. Want to take a guess as to which they were?

We’ll give you a hint. Coming in at number five on the list is a city that rhymes with “smootrecht” and it will set you back a whopping €1,445 per month on average. Fun fact: this is higher than Berlin.

Following in its footsteps is Rotterdam, ranking just under Berlin in number seven. Here, you can expect to pay an average of €1,386 in rent per month.

Last but certainly not least (or cheap) is The Hague ranking at number nine, which enjoys an average monthly rent of €1,295 per month. 😅

Do you live in any of these cities? Let us know what you think of these findings in the comments below!

Feature Image: Isabella Jusková/Unsplash


