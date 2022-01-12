Paris, London, then Amsterdam: Dutch capital has third highest rents in Europe

NewsEconomyHousingRenting
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
Image: Isabella Jusková /Unsplash https://unsplash.com/photos/mwP9nokeVG8

Ever found yourself complaining very loudly in a bar about Amsterdam’s ridiculously high rental prices? Well, speak up, you’re completely justified in feeling hard done by.

Unless you’re talking to someone living in Paris or London, that is. 👀

Third most expensive city on the list

While it’s hard to believe that Amsterdam’s overheated and overpriced rental market could be beaten, the rental site HousingAnywhere has carried out a comparison of the rental prices in the varying European cities in which it functions.

READ MORE | €16,000 per month: meet the most expensive rental house in Amsterdam

And the result? Amsterdam sure is pricey. It’s the third most expensive city to rent in — but they wouldn’t recommend moving to Paris or London as an alternative.

Let’s break down the numbers

The average rental price in Amsterdam will set you back a lovely €1,641, the rental site found. But don’t choke on your coffee just yet. ✋

If you decided to up everything and move to London instead, you would find yourself paying an average of €1,850 per month — 😳.

But hang on girl, that’s not the worst of it. Looking to move to Paris ‘Emily in Paris’ style? (Side note: please don’t do that.) You’d be paying an average of €1,964 per month. Who needs food, or healthcare, or savings, right? 😄

Amsterdam wasn’t the only Dutch city to rank

The Dutch capital wasn’t alone on this list of shame, however. Three other Dutch cities actually joined Amsterdam in Europe’s top 10 most expensive cities when it comes to renting. Want to take a guess as to which they were?

READ MORE | The Housing Crisis in the Netherlands: What is it and why should we worry about it?

We’ll give you a hint. Coming in at number five on the list is a city that rhymes with “smootrecht” and it will set you back a whopping €1,445 per month on average. Fun fact: this is higher than Berlin.

Following in its footsteps is Rotterdam, ranking just under Berlin in number seven. Here, you can expect to pay an average of €1,386 in rent per month.

READ MORE |The student housing nightmare: a tale of discrimination, fraud and protest

Last but certainly not least (or cheap) is The Hague ranking at number nine, which enjoys an average monthly rent of €1,295 per month. 😅

Do you live in any of these cities? Let us know what you think of these findings in the comments below!

Feature Image: Isabella Jusková/Unsplash

Previous articleDutch passport ranks fourth most powerful in the world for 2022
Next articleFrom finding to furnishing: here’s how this real estate team will make you at home
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
Sarah originally arrived in the Netherlands due to an inability to make her own decisions — she was simply told by her mother to choose the Netherlands for Erasmus. Life here has been challenging (have you heard the language) but brilliant for Sarah, and she loves to write about it. When Sarah is not acting as a safety threat to herself and others (cycling), you can find her sitting in a corner of Leiden with a coffee, trying to sound witty.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Health

Lucky for stoners — cannabis may prevent coronavirus infections

According to a study done at the University of Oregon, there are components in cannabis that may prevent the coronavirus...
Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭 -

Latest posts

Lucky for stoners — cannabis may prevent coronavirus infections

Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭 -
According to a study done at the University of Oregon, there are components in cannabis that may prevent the coronavirus from entering healthy cells....

Lockdown makes them sick: mental health issues amongst students on the rise

Cara Räker 🇩🇪 -
The best time of your life, that's what many say about the university years. Well, during the coronavirus pandemic it sure isn't. With almost...

From finding to furnishing: here’s how this real estate team will make you at home

Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪 -
When it comes to housing in the Netherlands, there’s a lot you need to know. Where is the best place to find or sell...

It's happening

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X