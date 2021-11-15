€16,000 per month: meet the most expensive rental house in Amsterdam

If you’re a fan of luxury home TV shows, oh boy, then we have just the Amsterdam listing for you. Spoiler: it still comes with some typical narrow hallways.

Located in the heart of a Dutch housing crisis and the home-brewed demonstrations of Amsterdam, this newly renovated rental consists of three floors and a basement, with four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

Carrying everything you could possibly need to raise the serotonin levels in your brain to help you survive the Dutch lack of light or combat symptoms of SAD, this listing comes with three fireplaces, a luxury gym, a spacious private roof terrace overlooking Amsterdam’s Herengracht canal, and an outdoor shower — except we’re not sure how useable that is given the weather. 🧊

Jokes aside, Het Parool reported this 475 square meters listing to be the most expensive rental property currently and publicly available on the housing market in Amsterdam — bypassing a previous €15,000 per/month listing on the Prinsengracht canal.

There’s a market

Apparently, listings with such astronomical figures speak to a certain market. “This is perfect for a CEO of a large company who wants to stay in Amsterdam for one or two years,” property broker Manuela Uijtdewilligen explains.

According to the report, this exclusive market group was impacted by the coronavirus pandemic where many highly skilled foreign workers returned to their home country due to travel restrictions.

But even Uijtdewilligen is surprised by the price of this listing. The property expert explains: “this one is the most expensive, I’ve been doing this for 14 years and have never seen anything like it before.” Phew, here I am thinking my bank account was missing some zeros.

