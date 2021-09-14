Press conference: clubs to reopen, festivals, and multi-day events return to the Netherlands

Following the continuous leaking of new coronavirus measures throughout the week, Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Minister for Health Hugo De Jonge have officially confirmed and clarified the latest restrictions and easings.

As of September 25, the Netherlands will indeed see a number of relaxations come into play. However, Rutte emphasised that this is not the day that the country flips the bird at coronavirus measures, saying:

“I immediately add, that is not the day when everything is back to the way it was before corona. There are still too many infections and hospital admissions for that. There are also too few people immune and that makes the autumn uncertain.

That being said, the Dutch prime minister has confirmed significant developments when it comes to clubs, festivals, concerts and multi-day events. Let’s run through what’s next for the Netherlands.

Goodbye 1.5-metres

We will indeed be waving doei to the 1.5-rule. Opening the press conference, he spoke of how integrated the phrase 1.5-metre has become in Dutch society, saying this can be tough in a time when we need a hand on our shoulder. For this reason, the Dutch cabinet has decided to ditch this measure.

Rutte has confirmed that, as of September 25, you’re going to have to wave goodbye to social distancing. In relaxing this measure, the Dutch cabinet hopes to make way for fuller capacities at large scale events, as well as make way for more emotional support for people.

“Corona pass” needed for entry

While we may say goodbye to the 1.5-metre rule, we will be welcoming a “corona pass” requirement before entering indoor restaurants, cafés, cinemas, and theatres.

This usually involves showing a QR code in the CoronaCheck app which confirms that you are either vaccinated against coronavirus, you have tested negative or you have recently recovered from the virus.

Rutte added that testing for access will remain free for now and that the “corona pass” is hopefully only a temporary solution. The cabinet will revisit the use of the pass on November 1.

He also stated that municipalities will receive funding to help with the pressure of checking these passes in bars.

Festivals, concerts and multi-day events possible under certain conditions

Grab your festival fits, according to sources in The Hague, the Netherlands will also welcome the return of festivals and multi-day events.

As of September 25, you can get your boogie on. Festivals and concerts will open with 75% capacity without fixed seating. However, at festivals and sports events with fixed seating, the capacity can be completely full.

Fuller capacity at large scale events

It has also been confirmed that football stadiums in the Netherlands will be returning to full capacity. According to the KNVB, the 1.5-metre rule was already being broken with the current 2/3 capacity — so why not go all-out?

However, those who do want to stand shoulder to shoulder and spectate live will have to submit a vaccination certificate or a negative coronavirus test before being allowed entry.

Clubs reopening once again

It won’t be all welly boots and marquees either. As of September 25, clubs and discotheques throughout the Netherlands will be allowed to swing open their doors once again. However, they will be expected to close them again at midnight.

Let’s hope this is a more smooth transition than the era of “Dancin’ with Janssen.” 😳

Education to be free from measures

The education sectors will no longer have any coronavirus measures. This applies to all levels of education.

Work from home remains for now

While you may be able to bust a few moves, you’ll have to wait a while before demonstrating to your colleagues. For now, the prime minister has urged that workplaces should continue to encourage working from home.

“Working from home when possible, at work when necessary.”

Face masks to remain on public transport

The requirement to wear face masks when travelling on public transport in the Netherlands will remain. However, there is a twist, it is no longer compulsory to wear a mask on train platforms.

Follow DutchReview on Facebook for the latest news and updates.



Feature Image: Press Conference/Screenshot