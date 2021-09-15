Updated Dutch travel advice: no more quarantine for some, tighter restrictions for others

Farah Al Mazouni
With the recent coronavirus relaxations in the Netherlands, it was only a matter of time before the Dutch travel sector followed suit — September 22 is the date to look out for.

The main relaxation news involves vaccinated travellers from the United States, the United Kingdom, and other very high-risk areas. From September 22, travellers from these countries will no longer have to self-quarantine on arrival in the Netherlands as long as they have valid proof of vaccinations.

On the other hand, a group of countries have had their travel advice updated  — so if you’re planning a trip to the Netherlands, always make sure you’re up to date with the latest travel checklists issued by the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs ⚠

Latest travel restrictions

Let’s start with Romania which has just been updated to a high-risk area and changed from green to yellow. As of September 18, travellers to the Netherlands from Romania must present a vaccination certificate, recovery certificate, or negative test certificate as part of their travel requirements.

The rules for travellers from Albania, Armenia, Bermuda, Brunei Darussalam, and Japan have also changed. These countries have been added to the European Union’s list of high-risk areas — so, travellers from this list will need a coronavirus certificate starting tomorrow.

The Dutch travel advice for Uruguay is set to be necessary trips only. Travellers to the Netherlands from this country will need a coronavirus certificate from Saturday.

Travelling from Kazakhstan, Serbia, Azerbaijan, or Dominica? Please note that you’re obliged to show a corona certificate and self-quarantine for ten days — we hope you have some good books to read.

As of Saturday, similar travel measures will apply to Anguilla and the Palestinian Territories, which have been designated earlier today as very high-risk areas.


Farah Al Mazouni
