It’s not our job: Dutch hospitality sector against asking for QR codes or negative tests

The association for Dutch hospitality (KHN) is strongly against the government’s plan for staff to request QR codes or proof of vaccination from patrons who want to wine and dine indoors — why?

It’s simple, because it’s not their job.

This is the opinion of the KHN. “[It] is not an assignment that you can leave to the catering industry”, Director of KHN, Dirk Belijaarts tells Nieuwsuur. “You really have to do that as a cabinet yourself.”

The cabinet’s plan

But what exactly is this all referring to? Recently, the Dutch cabinet introduced their plan to implement stricter measures for those who want to have a meal or a drink inside restaurants and cafés.

If these plans go ahead, patrons would be asked to show either proof of vaccination or a negative test result before they can drink or dine indoors.

In this way, the government is leaving it to workers in Horeca to put pressure on society to get vaccinated — and this burden shouldn’t fall to them, the KHN claims. “The catering industry has played policeman long enough,” Belijaarts says.

Workers in Horeca will not be alone in facing this challenge, those working in the cultural industry such as in cinemas and theatres may also have to ask patrons for proof of vaccination.

When will we know more?

The cabinet will announce at Tuesday’s press conference whether or not they will go ahead with this plan. If so, from September 25, it will be compulsory to show proof of vaccination or a test certificate before wining, dining, and hitting the cinema in the Netherlands.

