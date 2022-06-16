7 Dutch universities snap up a spot in the top 150 in the world

According to the 2023 QS University Rankings, seven Dutch universities claimed their place in the top 150 spots, making them the best universities in the Netherlands.

Starting off with the defending champ, the University of Amsterdam is still considered the best Dutch university, ranking 58th worldwide. Though, it used to sit at number 55 last year.

Following the capital’s lead is the Delft University of Technology, which also consistently scores high among other institutions worldwide.

In 2021, TU Delft’s programmes in engineering and technology were given the 15th position in the QS World University Rankings. 🤓

Following the top two contenders, five other Dutch universities also made it to the top 150 rankings: Utrecht University, Wageningen University & Research, Leiden University, Eindhoven University of Technology and the University of Groningen.

However, if Dutch universities were ranked based on how they treat their international students, there probably would’ve been a way lower turnout for the lowlands. 😅

The complete list of Dutch universities rankings for 2022

Ranking University 58 University of Amsterdam 61 Delft University of Technology 112 Utrecht University 124 Wageningen University & Research 131 Leiden University 138 Eindhoven University of Technology 145 University of Groningen 208 Erasmus University Rotterdam 212 University of Twente 214 Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam 232 Radboud University 278 Maastricht University 398 Tilburg University

Have you studied at one of these universities? Do you agree with their rankings? Tell us in the comments below!