7 Dutch universities snap up a spot in the top 150 in the world

groningen-building-university-linnaesborg
https://depositphotos.com/329620444/stock-photo-modern-building-linnaeusborg-of-the.html

According to the 2023 QS University Rankings, seven Dutch universities claimed their place in the top 150 spots, making them the best universities in the Netherlands.

Starting off with the defending champ, the University of Amsterdam is still considered the best Dutch university, ranking 58th worldwide. Though, it used to sit at number 55 last year.

Following the capital’s lead is the Delft University of Technology, which also consistently scores high among other institutions worldwide.

In 2021, TU Delft’s programmes in engineering and technology were given the 15th position in the QS World University Rankings. 🤓

Following the top two contenders, five other Dutch universities also made it to the top 150 rankings: Utrecht University, Wageningen University & Research, Leiden University, Eindhoven University of Technology and the University of Groningen.

However, if Dutch universities were ranked based on how they treat their international students, there probably would’ve been a way lower turnout for the lowlands. 😅

The complete list of Dutch universities rankings for 2022

RankingUniversity
58University of Amsterdam
61Delft University of Technology
112Utrecht University
124Wageningen University & Research
131Leiden University
138Eindhoven University of Technology
145University of Groningen
208Erasmus University Rotterdam
212University of Twente
214Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam
232Radboud University
278Maastricht University
398Tilburg University

Have you studied at one of these universities? Do you agree with their rankings? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Lea has a passion for writing and sharing new ideas with the world. She enjoys film photography, Wes Anderson movies, fictional books and jazz music. She came to the Netherlands in 2019 for her media studies and has fallen in love with the country and its culture ever since. She loves to ride her bicycle in the city but also feels the need to overtake everyone on the bike lane (she's working on it).

