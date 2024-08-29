This iconic Amsterdam tourist attraction might be closed for good

It's the elephant in the room 🐘

NewsPolitics & Society
Samantha Dixon 🇦🇺
Samantha Dixon 🇦🇺
Last updated
1 minute read
photo-of-two-adult-and-one-baby-giraffe-at-artis-zoo-netherlands-with-buildings-in-background
Image: Dreamstime https://www.dreamstime.com/amsterdam-netherlands-october-reticulated-giraffe-somali-giraffe-giraffa-camelopardalis-reticulata-feeding-artis-zoo-image169026252

Amsterdam’s Artis zoo faces an uncertain fate amid pushes to close it in the name of animal welfare.

The long-running zoo has welcomed Amsterdammers and tourists since 1838. However, when city councillors return after summer break, Artis’s head could be on the chopping block.

A fish out of water

The Partij voor de Dieren (Party for the Animals) is bringing the zoo’s existence up for debate, and academics agree.

One of the main arguments is that some animals simply need more space than a city zoo can afford.

“Elephants are such large animals that such a small space greatly hinders them from exercising natural behaviour”, Maarten Reesink, teacher of animal studies at the UvA, tells De Telegraaf.

“Some other animals have a fine life in the zoo, perhaps better than in the wild. Smaller prey do not need much space, and in Artis there is no danger of predators. There’s not that much wrong,” he explains.

Other animals in Artis are kept for, quite simply, the gezelligheid. Sea lions exist perfectly fine in the outside world, swimming and hunting over large distances. In Artis, they are contained in small enclosures and limited pools.

The future of Artis

While the zoo could face closure, it could also face renewal.

The future Artis might act as a reception location for animals that can’t live in the wild. For example, the zoo already receives vultures, which can no longer survive in the outside world.

However, whether zoos will be used for breeding programs in the future is another question. Behavioural biologist Claudia Vinke from Utrecht University points to the risk of inbreeding and an inability to return to nature later.

The Party for Animals is now discussing what Artis could look like in the future. Yet, public support for change could be limited after a recent survey found that only 49% of the Dutch population think some animals no longer belong in the zoo.

A report on the zoo in the future is expected at the end of this year.

Do you think zoos should be preserved or shut down? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

Feature Image:Dreamstime
Previous article
Want to help students find housing? Cut the rental allowance, researchers say 
Next article
Will fat bikes be banned in the Netherlands?
Samantha Dixon 🇦🇺
Samantha Dixon 🇦🇺https://gallivantations.com
Sam has over six years experience writing about life in the Netherlands and leads the content team at DutchReview. She originally came to the Netherlands to study in 2016 and now holds a BA (Hons.) in Arts, a BA (Hons) in Journalism, and (almost) a Masters in Teaching. She loves to write about settling into life in the Netherlands, her city of Utrecht, learning Dutch, and jobs in the Netherlands — and she still can’t jump on the back of a moving bike (she's learning!).

1 COMMENT

  1. Desiree Meats
    Desiree Meats
    Desiree Meats acts as a real person and passed all tests against spambots. Anti-Spam by CleanTalk.

    I remember going to this zoo nearly every week when my father was stationed in Amsterdam in de seventies and have great memories of the zoo. I loved it there and would feel very sorry if it closes.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

News

Will fat bikes be banned in the Netherlands?

We’ve all been there: On our commute home from work, a teenager flies by at seemingly ridiculous speeds. Of course,...
Christopher Conway -

Latest posts

12 of the best apps to have as an international in the Netherlands

Chloe Lovatt 🇬🇧 - 2
Life in the Netherlands as an international is pretty great — but armed with these top apps, it can be even better.  Check out these...

Will fat bikes be banned in the Netherlands?

Christopher Conway - 0
We’ve all been there: On our commute home from work, a teenager flies by at seemingly ridiculous speeds. Of course, they’re on one of...

Want to help students find housing? Cut the rental allowance, researchers say 

Christopher Conway - 0
It’s no secret that the Netherlands has a MASSIVE student housing shortage — but a solution could be on the horizon. What is it, you ask?...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work with us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

© 2023 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.