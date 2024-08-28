Want to help students find housing? Cut the rental allowance, researchers say 

Here's why it could work 👇

NewsEconomyPolitics & Society
Christopher Conway
Christopher Conway
Last updated
2 minute read
Student-housing-in-the-netherlands
https://www.dreamstime.com/editorial-photo-modern-stackable-student-apartments-called-spaceboxes-almere-netherlands-april-famous-its-extraordinary-image71192606

It’s no secret that the Netherlands has a MASSIVE student housing shortage — but a solution could be on the horizon.

What is it, you ask? According to AD, researchers from the independent knowledge organisation Platform31 ​suggest cutting the beloved huurtoeslag (rental allowance). 😬 

They believe the allowance has made it too attractive for developers to build studio apartments rather than shared homes for students. 

What is the rental allowance? 
The rental allowance or rent benefit is a government contribution in the Netherlands that helps with rental payments. 

READ MORE | Huurtoeslag?! All you need to know about Dutch rental allowance in 2024

To qualify for huurtoeslag, you must live in a self-contained rental property and meet specific income, rent, and asset limits based on your household composition.

So, how would this help? 

Students living in shared housing are currently not eligible for rental allowance since they don’t live in a self-contained space. As a result, more students choose to live in studios to be able to cash in that sweet huurtoeslag.

So, cutting the rental allowance could help ease the student housing crisis by making it more attractive for developers to build homes with multiple student rooms. 

READ MORE | 11 creative solutions to the Dutch student housing crisis that makes us say “Why didn’t we think of that?”

Platform31’s research shows that over the course of 50 years, billions of euros could be saved by cutting the huurtoeslag.

This money, in turn, could be invested into the construction of new shared housing, which would be able to accommodate many more students. 

The mental health benefits of shared housing

Whereas Platform31 believes the rental allowance should be cut entirely, the Dutch National Student Union believe that there is another solution: extending it to those who live in shared student housing. 

The union agrees that there is more of a need for ‘old-fashioned’ rooms, as they can not only help with the housing crisis, but they can also have great benefits for the tenants.

Specifically, students in studio apartments tend to socialise a lot less than those in regular rooms. For example, the student union “spoke to a student who lived in a studio for the first three months and didn’t speak to anyone”. 

This can not only have an impact on a student’s social life but also their general studies as socialising is part of the university experience. 

Do you think the rental allowance should be cut in the Netherlands? Let us know in the comments below 👇

Feature Image:Dreamstime
Previous article
Flights unable to take off or land at Eindhoven Airport due to major network disruption
Christopher Conway
Christopher Conway
Chris hails from the beautiful (and occasionally rainy) Donegal, Ireland. With a degree in History and English under his belt, he’s now diving into an MA in Journalism. Having grown up in Ireland, he’s no stranger to a bit of rain, so the Dutch weather feels just like home to him. In fact, when it comes to Dutch rain, it’s like Ireland but with more bikes and fewer sheep!

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

International

Flights unable to take off or land at Eindhoven Airport due to major network disruption

Departing on that lovely late-summer holiday today? Not if you're flying from Eindhoven Airport. Since early this morning, Einhoven Airport...
Lyna Meyrer 🇱🇺 -

Latest posts

Flights unable to take off or land at Eindhoven Airport due to major network disruption

Lyna Meyrer 🇱🇺 - 0
Departing on that lovely late-summer holiday today? Not if you're flying from Eindhoven Airport. Since early this morning, Einhoven Airport has been dealing with...

What does your favourite porn say about you? This Dutchie is trying to find out

Lyna Meyrer 🇱🇺 - 0
Let's kick off your day with a pressing question: Are you more of a "gangbang," "milf," or "amateur" aficionado? Yes, we're diving into the...

This psychologist focuses on lifestyle changes to boost expats’ mental health: here’s how

Lyna Meyrer 🇱🇺 - 0
If you’re an expat in the Netherlands, you’ll know how living in a foreign country, surrounded by a foreign language and without an established...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work with us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

© 2023 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.