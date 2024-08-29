We’ve all been there: On our commute home from work, a teenager flies by at seemingly ridiculous speeds. Of course, they’re on one of those e-bikes that resemble a classic motorcycle — a.k.a. a fat bike.

Officially, fat bikes are considered e-bikes with wider tyres, but many compare them to a moped or a scooter, of which you need a licence to ride.

The debate about these bikes, which has continued for a while, is ongoing — and more and more people in the Netherlands are calling for a ban on them.

What’s the issue with fat bikes?

RTL wanted to understand what people in the Netherlands really think of these two-wheeled monstrosities, so they conducted a survey.

The result? (Not shockingly), almost half of the participants (45%) reported being regularly annoyed by sharing the road with fat bikes.

The research also suggests that 95% of people want the bikes to be banned entirely for those under 16, thinking this would reduce accidents dramatically.

Many also believe in enforcing helmet use, with 89% suggesting this would make a difference.

READ MORE | 5 reasons the Dutch cycle without bike helmets

Gijs Rademaker of RTL says, “When it comes to e-bikes [in general], the majority favour a ban for younger children and a helmet requirement.

So, should they be banned?

39% of people surveyed believe fat bikes should be banned altogether, with many believing they are just too dangerous.

This, unfortunately, gives all people who ride fat bikes a bad rep, as the bike has become a symbol of “misconduct in traffic”.

However, many people use fat bikes as a way of commuting or as an easier way of getting out on the bikes, with one user saying they “ride 40 or 50 kilometres every day” on it”.

Do you think fat bikes should be banned? Share your thoughts in the comments.