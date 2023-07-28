The Netherlands has gone Barbie-crazy (and cinemas are delighted)

NewsEntertainmentPolitics & Society
Simone Jacobs
Simone Jacobs
Last updated
4 minute read
photo-of-margot-robbie-at-barbie-movie-premiere
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/665209950/stock-photo-los-angeles-jul-margot-robbie.html

A movie about your favourite childhood toy? But, with modern values?! It’s no wonder thousands of people dressed in pink have flooded cinemas in the Netherlands! 💕

The film ‘Barbie’, directed by Greta Gerwig, was building excitement across the country long before its release.

Forget orange. Many Dutch Barbie lovers were digging out every pink item that they own from their closets and organising movie days in anticipation of the pink curtain drop. 💋🩰

The unsurprising result? More than 500,000 pink-clad people watched ‘Barbie’ at cinemas across the Netherlands within a mere nine days, reports AD

A tidal wave of pink 

The movie revolving around the well-known blonde bombshell encrusted in pink was shown in a whopping 161 Dutch cinemas last week.✨

The result? Bikes sped through streets in a whoosh of pink, Dutch fashion was looking even more fabulous than usual, and Dutch cinemas threw down the pink carpets to welcome a much-missed flood of people. 💞

@driplist The marketing budget for this movie is insane🤯 I’m mentally still in Barbieland😅 #livinginthenetherlands #lifeinamsterdam #dutchiescanrelate #barbiemoviepremiereoutfit #storytime #netherlandspremiere #pathetuschinski ♬ Barbie World (with Aqua) [From Barbie The Album] – Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice & Aqua

Cinemas say welkom!

Yep, with hundreds of thousands of Barbalicious movie-goers, cinemas are much more full than usual.

Cinemas are only too pleased about the influx and are even making it easier for you to get your dose of Barbie Land. Wat leuk! 

READ MORE | Hoera! Amsterdam is one of Europe’s best cities for cinema lovers

How are they doing this? Cinemas such as Pathé and Kino in Rotterdam, are running extra showings to meet the high demand caused by the pink-filled film and its twin release (and not so pink), Oppenheimer. 💗🖤

Director Rob van der Meer of Pathé De Kuip, one of the larger cinemas in the Netherlands, and Pathé Schouwburgplein in Rotterdam tells AD that he is planning on extending cinema open hours. Yay! (Claps in Barbie 💖✨).

In case you live under a rock

The comedy/drama featuring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling follows the world-famous doll as she discovers that there is a world outside Barbie Land where women and men are not equal. 

READ MORE | This adorable Dutch family film could be the next English blockbuster

While the high numbers of views haven’t broken records in the Netherlands, the blockbuster has broken many records worldwide, including the weekend record for a film directed by a woman. Hieperdepiep hoera! 

So come on, Barbie-fans, let’s go party! 💅💃

Have you seen ‘Barbie’ yet? Are you planning on it? Tell us in the comments!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous article
People born to two Dutch parents are now a minority in Amsterdam
Next article
Sustainability, remodelling, and your mortgage in the Netherlands
Simone Jacobs
Simone Jacobs
Originally from South Africa, Simone is having fun navigating the Dutch language, steep stairs, and bicycles (which she still manages to fall off of with her short, non-Dutch legs). An animal lover at heart, Simone can typically be found under her (growing?) mound of cats, where she uses the opportunity to read, write, and watch video compilations of creatures.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

News

People born to two Dutch parents are now a minority in Amsterdam

Being international doesn’t make you a minority. In fact, for Amsterdam’s residents, having a migration background is now the norm.  Research...
Ellen Ranebo -

Latest posts

Dutch Quirk #7: Send a Tikkie for virtually nothing

Gaelle Salem - 0
A home-cooked dinner for €15, a coffee for €3, or a pack of potato chips for €0.70 — the Dutch will send a Tikkie...

Sustainability, remodelling, and your mortgage in the Netherlands

Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪 - 0
Let’s be real, sustainability isn’t exactly the first thing that comes to mind when you’re trying to sort your mortgage in the Netherlands. But...

People born to two Dutch parents are now a minority in Amsterdam

Ellen Ranebo - 0
Being international doesn’t make you a minority. In fact, for Amsterdam’s residents, having a migration background is now the norm.  Research conducted by VU professor...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work with us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

© 2023 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.