The Netherlands has gone Barbie-crazy (and cinemas are delighted)

A movie about your favourite childhood toy? But, with modern values?! It’s no wonder thousands of people dressed in pink have flooded cinemas in the Netherlands! 💕

The film ‘Barbie’, directed by Greta Gerwig, was building excitement across the country long before its release.

Forget orange. Many Dutch Barbie lovers were digging out every pink item that they own from their closets and organising movie days in anticipation of the pink curtain drop. 💋🩰

The unsurprising result? More than 500,000 pink-clad people watched ‘Barbie’ at cinemas across the Netherlands within a mere nine days, reports AD.

A tidal wave of pink

The movie revolving around the well-known blonde bombshell encrusted in pink was shown in a whopping 161 Dutch cinemas last week.✨

The result? Bikes sped through streets in a whoosh of pink, Dutch fashion was looking even more fabulous than usual, and Dutch cinemas threw down the pink carpets to welcome a much-missed flood of people. 💞

Cinemas say welkom!

Yep, with hundreds of thousands of Barbalicious movie-goers, cinemas are much more full than usual.

Cinemas are only too pleased about the influx and are even making it easier for you to get your dose of Barbie Land. Wat leuk!

How are they doing this? Cinemas such as Pathé and Kino in Rotterdam, are running extra showings to meet the high demand caused by the pink-filled film and its twin release (and not so pink), Oppenheimer. 💗🖤

Director Rob van der Meer of Pathé De Kuip, one of the larger cinemas in the Netherlands, and Pathé Schouwburgplein in Rotterdam tells AD that he is planning on extending cinema open hours. Yay! (Claps in Barbie 💖✨).

In case you live under a rock

The comedy/drama featuring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling follows the world-famous doll as she discovers that there is a world outside Barbie Land where women and men are not equal.

While the high numbers of views haven’t broken records in the Netherlands, the blockbuster has broken many records worldwide, including the weekend record for a film directed by a woman. Hieperdepiep hoera!

So come on, Barbie-fans, let’s go party! 💅💃

