During a visit to a military base in Limburg, the King of the Netherlands expressed his concerns about the current state of international politics.

“We may have taken it a bit too much for granted that we would always have freedom and peace,” he told the NOS.

The defence industry’s time to shine

The Limburg military base is currently a site where Ukrainian soldiers are training, and it is precisely this war in Ukraine and the chance of similar conflicts that worries the king.

He believes we must better prepare ourselves to continue living in peace and security, and part of that entails the Netherlands “arming itself to the teeth”.

Strong leadership

This isn’t the first time the king has spoken about international politics. For example, he previously advocated for leadership from a strong European Union.

Meanwhile, his sentiments are emblematic of the current Dutch political climate, as Dutch military forces are ordered to prepare for rapid deployment, and NATO chief Rutte claims we must mentally prepare ourselves for war.

