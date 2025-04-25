Dutch King warns freedom is not guaranteed: “Netherlands needs to arm itself to the teeth”

Not taking security for granted

NewsPolitics & Society
Lina Leskovec
Lina Leskovec
Last updated
Less than 1 minute read
composite-image-of-the-Dutch-military-and-the-king-of-the-Netherlands
Image: DutchReview

During a visit to a military base in Limburg, the King of the Netherlands expressed his concerns about the current state of international politics.

“We may have taken it a bit too much for granted that we would always have freedom and peace,” he told the NOS.

The defence industry’s time to shine

The Limburg military base is currently a site where Ukrainian soldiers are training, and it is precisely this war in Ukraine and the chance of similar conflicts that worries the king.

He believes we must better prepare ourselves to continue living in peace and security, and part of that entails the Netherlands “arming itself to the teeth”.

Strong leadership

This isn’t the first time the king has spoken about international politics. For example, he previously advocated for leadership from a strong European Union.

Meanwhile, his sentiments are emblematic of the current Dutch political climate, as Dutch military forces are ordered to prepare for rapid deployment, and NATO chief Rutte claims we must mentally prepare ourselves for war.

Do you think the king’s statements are too hasty or appropriate for the times? Let us know your thoughts!

Feature Image:DutchReview
Previous article
Dutch Quirk 11: Eat hagelslag (chocolate sprinkles) for breakfast
Next article
Amsterdam officials tell people to avoid the city centre on King’s Day
Lina Leskovec
Lina Leskovec
Lina moved from Slovenia to the Netherlands in 2021. Three years in Amsterdam got her a Bachelor’s in Political Science and made her an advocate for biking in the rain. Her main expertise include getting the most out of her Museumkaart purchase and finding the best coffee spots in Amsterdam.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Related posts

News

Amsterdam officials tell people to avoid the city centre on King’s Day

Amsterdam’s got one royal request this King’s Day: keep the party local and don’t crush the canals. The city council is...
Federica Marconi -

Latest posts

VPNs in the Netherlands: The ultimate 2025 guide

Liana Pereira 🇱🇰 - 0
The Netherlands’ fastest and most reliable VPNs enable you to protect your privacy online, access region-locked content, and securely browse the net. 🤳 Whether you’re...

7 ways Dutchies and Italians are more alike than you think

Federica Marconi - 0
At first glance, Italians and the Dutch seem worlds apart, shaped by different histories, climates, and habits, but what’s less often explored is what...

Amsterdam officials tell people to avoid the city centre on King’s Day

Federica Marconi - 0
Amsterdam’s got one royal request this King’s Day: keep the party local and don’t crush the canals. The city council is waving the orange flag...

It's happening