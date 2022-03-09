Back on track: Dutch railway service to run at full capacity again

Are we finally returning back to normality? Well, at least Dutch trains are. 🚂

Because of fewer coronavirus cases amongst its staff, Dutch railway service NS says that all trains will ride according to schedule again by the end of March, reports NU.nl.

At the beginning of February, NS and Dutch traffic control ProRail were hit by a wave of staff shortages because of spiking coronavirus infections in the Netherlands.

Getting back on track in three steps

The return back to normality will happen in steps. From March 14 onwards, all intercity trains between The Hague and Utrecht, as well as Utrecht and Rotterdam will be back on track.

From March 21 onwards, all trains will run just like before the last coronavirus wave. Mark the date. 🗓

Most importantly, we’ve got those every-ten-minute trains running again by the beginning of April. No more waiting and frantically checking the 9292-app for the latest updates!

