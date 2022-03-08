Spring fever: high temperatures expected in the Netherlands

Grab your sunnies and leave your coat at home! The next few days promise increasingly warm temperatures in the Netherlands, with an extra boost during the weekend — reaching up to 17 degrees!

It is finally time to replenish those Vitamin D levels that were sucked away while we were hiding from the storms in February. Expect cooler weather on both Wednesday and Thursday and an increase in warmth during the weekend — perfect time to relax at the park! ☀️

NU.nl reports that this rise in temperature is fairly late compared to last year’s spring season: In February 2021 we were already basking in the spring sun…that is, after the snow melted. Though, at this point, aren’t we just happy to see the sun shining outside?

Warmer days and warmer nights

The temperature in the Netherlands does tend to drop as it reaches the nighttime, but this is now an issue of the past (until next fall of course). It’s common to joke that Dutch weather is a rather mysterious thing, but starting this Wednesday we can finally say goodbye to those frosty mornings!

Spring fever starting up your lentekriebels yet?

Lentekriebels are those little jitters you get at the end of the cold season in excitement of the upcoming warm spring weather! After long periods of chilly temperatures ❄️, our bodies are bound to get excited when the sun begins to hug us with its warmth. Lentekriebels are just our human way of informing us that we’re looking forward to the toasty weather!

