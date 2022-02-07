Fewer trains across the Netherlands until February 21 due to sick staff

No thanks to the coronavirus, the Dutch Railways (NS) and Dutch traffic control ProRail are going through a wave of staff shortages. The result? There’ll be fewer trains until February 21.

Citing coronavirus infections and employees on sick leave due to quarantine measures, the two agencies warn that there will be fewer train traffic between 07:00 and 15:00 on certain routes.

According to the the NOS, the affected routes are:

Alphen aan den Rijn – Houten,

Eindhoven – Amsterdam,

The Hague – Amersfoort,

Rotterdam – Arnhem,

Let op!

But fear not travellers, entire routes will not be scrapped. In spite of staff shortages, 85% of train routes will continue as normal.

To simplify, on NS routes, four trains will run per hour on routes that would usually have six trains per hour. On routes of four trains per hour, the number of trains will be reduced to two.

Travellers are urged to plan ahead through the NS planner to avoid any disruption.

Feature Image: jarnoverdonk/Depositphotos