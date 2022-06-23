Bad news for Brits! This new visa will make travelling to Europe more difficult

Gaelle Salem
EU-UK-passport-control-sign-at-Heathrow-London-airport
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/310864168/stock-photo-passport-control-and-uk-border.html

From 2023, UK travellers will need to apply and pay for a so-called ETIAS visa waiver if they’re planning to visit the Schengen area, which includes most countries in mainland Europe.

So if you’re looking to sip some cocktails on a beach in Greece or get some much-needed downtime in Spain, it’s about to get just a wee bit more complicated. Blimey! 😨

What is the ETIAS visa waiver?

If the term is new to you, then you’re probably wondering what the heck is an ETIAS (European Travel and Authorisation System)?

Basically, ETIAS is a security check that non-EU citizens who don’t need visas to visit Europe will have to complete before travelling to countries in the Schengen area.

Since the Brits cut ties with the EU due to Brexit, they’ll be among the lucky chaps who now need to use this scheme to travel there. 😢

READ MORE | 5 ways the Netherlands is better than the UK according to a Brit

How will it work?

From 2023 onwards, you’ll need to pass an ETIAS check at the EU border by filling in an online application form beforehand — and this will be checked together with your other travel documents, writes ChronicleLive.

@cazzatime You NEED to watch this if you’re going on holiday! ✈️ #learnontiktok #traveltiktok #travel #uk #brexit #summer #fyp ♬ Quirky – Oleg Kirilkov

The goal is to make the ETIAS online application process as smooth as possible so that travelling UK citizens can expect their visa waivers to be approved in no time. 

The fee to apply for the visa is expected to be around £6 or €7 and it’s only relevant for those aged between 18 and 70.

But don’t fret just yet, the ETIAS is not expected to take effect until May 2023, so you Brits can breathe until then. 😉

What happens if you fail the ETIAS application?

If you attempt to travel without an approved ETIAS form or visa, then you’ll likely be turned away at the border.

If your application was refused, you do have a right to appeal and you could also consider applying for a visa or contacting the embassy of the country you plan to visit.

Why would your ETIAS application be refused? Well, this mainly boils down to having a criminal record, posing a security threat, certain health concerns, or a history of overstaying your welcome in the Schengen zone. 

What countries will require the ETIAS visa waiver?

Brits will need the good ol’ ETIAS visa waiver to enjoy a holiday under the European sun for every country within the Schengen area. 

But let’s just give you a list so you can see for yourself: 

  • Austria
  • Belgium
  • Czech Republic
  • Denmark
  • Estonia
  • Finland
  • France
  • Germany
  • Greece
  • Hungary
  • Italy
  • Latvia
  • Lithuania
  • Luxembourg
  • Malta
  • Netherlands
  • Poland
  • Portugal
  • Slovakia
  • Slovenia
  • Spain
  • Sweden
  • Bulgaria
  • Croatia
  • Cyprus
  • Romania
  • Iceland
  • Switzerland
  • Liechtenstein
  • Norway

What do you think of the new ETIAS visa waiver for UK tourists? Will you be affected? Tell us in the comments below! 👇

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous articleWTF?! Schiphol ranked among top 20 best airports in the world
Next articleAmsterdam(n) ranks among top 10 most liveable cities in the world!
Born and raised on the island of Sint Maarten, Gaelle moved to the Netherlands in 2018 to attend university. Still trying to survive the erratic Dutch wind and rain, she has taken up the hobby of buying a new umbrella every month. You can probably find her in the centre of The Hague appreciating the Dutch architecture with a coffee in one hand and a slice of appeltaart in the other.

