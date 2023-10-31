Hoera! These places in the Netherlands will give you free stuff on your birthday

Gefeliciteerd (congratulations) on another trip around the sun! Whether you want a birthday bash or party for one, let slip that it’s your birthday to one of these establishments, and you’ll walk away with complimentary goodies. 🎉

AD reporter Harmke de Vries wanted to test how far she could get with the old “it’s my birthday” card in shops and catering places throughout the Netherlands — and the results are in.

Let’s have a look. 👇

Donuts, coffee, clothes, pizza, and more

Feeling forever young, the birthday girl installed apps from the likes of Hema, Dunkin Donuts, Kinepolis, and Etos — and to her delight, soon realised she could eat her heart out on her special day without spending a single cent.

If you can confirm your birthday using the customer app, Hema gifts you with a free tompouce, while Dunkin Donuts lets you indulge in a free doughnut. 🍩

In need of a caffeine kick? Places like Starbucks and La Place dish out free coffees for those who have just turned older and bolder.

To let you look your best in a birthday suit, H&M grants you a whopping 25% discount on an outfit. 👗

If you still have room after a tompouce and doughnut dessert, Ikea’s free meatballs and a Domino’s pizza await you. Subway can provide a free sandwich. Eet smakelijk!

Why all these freebies?

You might stop and wonder, why are these big chains being so nice to me? 🤨

Apparently, this is a strategic form of marketing. By offering a birthday freebie, companies are ensuring more customer attraction and loyalty.

Are you going to capitalise on these birthday gifts when it’s your time to blow out the candles? Let us know in the comments!