🚀 New feature alert! Find the best businesses for internationals on DutchReview's Business Directory

Hoera! These places in the Netherlands will give you free stuff on your birthday

NewsEconomyWeird
Ellen Ranebo
Ellen Ranebo
Last updated
1 minute read
photo-of-woman-bringing-own-birthday-cake-to-office
Image: Freepik https://nl.freepik.com/vrije-photo/close-up-van-vrouw-met-cake_23439872.htm#query=office%20birthday%20cake&position=6&from_view=search

Gefeliciteerd (congratulations) on another trip around the sun! Whether you want a birthday bash or party for one, let slip that it’s your birthday to one of these establishments, and you’ll walk away with complimentary goodies. 🎉

AD reporter Harmke de Vries wanted to test how far she could get with the old “it’s my birthday” card in shops and catering places throughout the Netherlands — and the results are in.

Let’s have a look. 👇

Donuts, coffee, clothes, pizza, and more

Feeling forever young, the birthday girl installed apps from the likes of Hema, Dunkin Donuts, Kinepolis, and Etos — and to her delight, soon realised she could eat her heart out on her special day without spending a single cent.

If you can confirm your birthday using the customer app, Hema gifts you with a free tompouce, while Dunkin Donuts lets you indulge in a free doughnut. 🍩

READ MORE | 9 Dutch birthday traditions that’ll confuse the heck out of internationals

In need of a caffeine kick? Places like Starbucks and La Place dish out free coffees for those who have just turned older and bolder.

To let you look your best in a birthday suit, H&M grants you a whopping 25% discount on an outfit. 👗

If you still have room after a tompouce and doughnut dessert, Ikea’s free meatballs and a Domino’s pizza await you. Subway can provide a free sandwich. Eet smakelijk!

Why all these freebies?

You might stop and wonder, why are these big chains being so nice to me? 🤨

Apparently, this is a strategic form of marketing. By offering a birthday freebie, companies are ensuring more customer attraction and loyalty.

Are you going to capitalise on these birthday gifts when it’s your time to blow out the candles? Let us know in the comments!

Feature Image:Freepik
Previous article
Why are savings rates in the NL so low? Dutch consumer watchdog starts investigation
Next article
Losing your job in the Netherlands: what you should know (and the next steps)
Ellen Ranebo
Ellen Ranebo
As someone half Swedish and half Irish who has lived in the Netherlands, the UK, and attended an American School, Ellen is a cocktail of various nationalities. Having had her fair share of bike accidents, near-death experiences involving canals, and miscommunications while living here (Swedish and Dutch have deceptively similar words with very different meanings), she hopes to have (and document) plenty more in future.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Economy

Why are savings rates in the NL so low? Dutch consumer watchdog starts investigation

A competition watchdog has sniffed out an interesting fact: as far as savings interest rates are concerned, the Netherlands is...
Ellen Ranebo -

Latest posts

Four ways the Dutch and Swedes are the same (but different)

Emilia - 2
The Dutch and the Swedes have a few things in common, but of course, they're not quite the same either. The Dutch are often associated...

Losing your job in the Netherlands: what you should know (and the next steps)

Juni Moltubak - 3
So you’ve lost your job in the Netherlands — yep, that sucks. Of course, after drowning your sorrows in a king-sized bowl of bitterballen,...

Why are savings rates in the NL so low? Dutch consumer watchdog starts investigation

Ellen Ranebo - 0
A competition watchdog has sniffed out an interesting fact: as far as savings interest rates are concerned, the Netherlands is trailing behind other European...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work with us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

© 2023 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.