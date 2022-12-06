NS launches new speedy Intercity train, chops half an hour off a trip to Belgium

Dying to get to Belgium, but can’t stand the travel time? The NS’ new Intercity will have you speeding there in 2024!

Travel time between the Netherlands and Belgium will be slashed by 30 minutes with the new trains, says the latest press release from the NS.

Get to Brussels faster than before

NS and Belgium’s rail carrier SNCB announced their intentions to get passengers to Brussels faster in 2024.

At a whopping 200 kilometres per hour (km/h), the NS’ new Intercity train is 40km/h speedier than its current ones, which have a top speed of 160km/h.

The NS is hopeful that it will shave time off the current journey to Brussels, which stands at 2.52 hours.

Sneak a peek at the new Intercity trains

Although the rail connection to Belgium will only see these trains rolling down the tracks in 2024, you may be able to catch a glimpse of one of them on the tracks right now!

From December 4, the NS and train manufacturer Alstom will conduct tests on this new locomotive throughout the Netherlands and Belgium.

