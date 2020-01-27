This isn’t your average ‘I’m young, made of rubber and magic, and will try anything once’ kind of article. It’s more of the ‘let me take the greatest gamble of my life, and start over’ kind.

When the years till retirement are less than the age of a school-starting child, it’s not exactly time to yell, ‘Yeehaw, let’s move to the Netherlands and improve our quality of life!’ And yet, that’s exactly what my hubby and I are doing at the age of 54 (he’s 54 plus 10)!

For me, nothing beats the culture, feel and smell of Europe (yes, it actually has a characteristic smell), so planning to live there is indeed a weak-knee inducing prospect! Why the Netherlands? Because it ticks all the boxes: work/life balance, affordable real estate, law-abiding culture, good healthcare…but you already know all of this because you live there!

Starting the journey to the promised land

As South African citizens, we like to think of ourselves as eager, well-travelled adults, because it takes real drive and money to travel from Africa to the rest of the world. We are a few of many millions who are sadly trying to find a way to leave a troubled and politically messy country.

So, armed with our trusty EU passports (Greek and Irish), a reasonable understanding of Nederlands (the Afrikaans word for Dutch) and a youth-like naivety, my husband and I have started our long journey to the promised land.

We are trading glorious weather, a newly-built home and a lifetime of friends for the magic that is the Netherlands. Yet despite our interminable enthusiasm and positivity, emigration remains a tumultuous journey.

In my mind I’m thinking “one, two, three…sorted!” In South Africa, they’re thinking, “one: we have limits for foreign exchange. Two: we will audit your overseas allowance before it can exit the country. And, three, it will take a month (or three) for us to release it!”

Longing to be more Dutch? Take questionnaires and dream of bicycles!

So what do you do when you’re waiting for a hair-pulling amount of time to pass? You research, research and research yet again! You educate yourself on all things Dutch, like… what is oliebollen, kibbeling, and why don’t the Dutch close their curtains?

You learn that some employers give their employees a new bicycle (Yes, a NEW bicycle) every three years, and even holiday pay to help with the happiness! You learn that in the Netherlands electric cars are preferable to petrol guzzlers (in South Africa electricity is precarious, so petrol cars are king), and that the sensible season to switch on your (17 degree) house heating, is October!

How do you if know you’re obsessed?

▢ You dream of rain and bicycles,

▢ you prioritize your Facebook newsfeed to show “South Africans in the Netherlands” first,

▢ you continuously tweak your already-perfect resignation letter, in nervous anticipation of presenting it to your boss,

▢ you start to learn Dutch online, hoping to improve your employment skills,

▢ you complete online questionnaires like “How Dutch are you?” until you unequivocally know that the Dutch say proost, the most common Dutch surname is De Vries, and that the King’s wife is Argentinean by birth,

▢ you Google every Dutch town name to see how far it is from a shop, train station and hospital, and research pros and cons of living in the Randstad vs South Limburg,

▢ Google whispers, ‘try typing something that doesn’t include the word DUTCH or NETHERLANDS today,’

So, with a bit of OCD, I’m keeping myself up to date and motivated as my Dutch arrival time draws closer. I am discovering some amazing truths about the Netherlands that even its citizens may have forgotten.

Pros versus cons…it’s still a winner!

It’s a scary prospect to leave behind everything that is familiar and ordered. The majority of people who are emigrating from South Africa are under the age of 45. They have at least 20 years ahead of them to put down roots in a new country: to work, raise children, save for retirement.

We, however, are not in the first flush of youth and have more years behind us than ahead of us. So we make our careful sums, weigh the balances, and measure the risks. But when we get to the space labelled ‘peace of mind’ and ‘quality of life’, what price do we write down? Can we even put a price on those? Never! And that’s exactly why my husband and I are making this move…because those qualities are priceless!

I fervently exhort every person who imagines that they’re finished with adventure, by telling them that they HAVEN’T reached any such ridiculous ‘expiry date’! The Netherlands offers me (and them) an unequalled opportunity to have a do-over, and promises some amazing golden years. After all, we are only as young as our Facebook photo makes us look…

This wannabe Dutchie just has to wait patiently till May!

Have you made the move to the Netherlands? Did it fulfil your expectations? Let us know your story in the comments below!

Feature Image: nappy/Pexels