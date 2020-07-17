A body has been found around Ameland in the North Sea, reports NOS.

The police believe it is a possibility that it might be the missing 14-year old German girl who disappeared last Saturday.

A diving team was looking for her today. The police stopped their search on Wednesday, but rescue workers have continued to search the area.

The girl disappeared after watching the sunset in the sea with her sister on Saturday. Her father tried to save her but did not manage to reach her.

Follow DutchReview on Facebook for the latest news in the Netherlands.

Feature Image: Bru-nO/Pixabay