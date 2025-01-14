Albert Heijn recalls frozen blueberries due to possible Hepatitis A contamination

Safety warning ⚠️

NewsHealth
Beatrice Scali 🇮🇹
Beatrice Scali 🇮🇹
Last updated
1 minute read
composite-image-of-albert-heijn-store-entrance-and-albert-heijn-bag-of-blueberries-at-risk-of-hepatitis-a-contamination

Put those berries down! If you’ve recently bought a bag of frozen blueberries from Albert Heijn, you might want to double-check their expiration date before you eat them.

The Dutch supermarket chain is recalling thousands of bags of these berries due to potential contamination.

Risk of Hepatitis A

In an apologetic announcement, Albert Heijn has warned customers that several batches of the product “AH zakje met blauwe bessen” (AH bag of blueberries) are being recalled due to a risk of Hepatitis A contamination.

The causes of the contamination are still unclear.

Which bags are being recalled?

Specifically, the warning applies to 1-kilo bags of frozen blueberries expiring on or before 14-4-2026.

READ NEXT | Best supermarkets in the Netherlands: the international’s guide

Customers in possession of these bags are being asked to return them to the store, where they will be refunded.

Those who bought the product online can fill in a form, and anyone with questions can contact Albert Heijn’s customer service.

What happens if I eat contaminated berries?

If you eat the contaminated berries, you might develop Hepatitis A, a disease that leads to liver inflammation.

One way to identify the infection is by checking to see if your skin and sclera (the white part of the eye) are turning yellow. While it is harmless in children, in adults it can cause severe fatigue lasting for up to six months.

READ NEXT | The ultimate guide to going to the doctor in the Netherlands in 2025

If you think you might have eaten the contaminated berries, you should contact your GP and ask for advice.

Dig what you’re reading? Get more of it! Join our WhatsApp channel or Instagram broadcast to get the latest news straight to your pocket. ⚡️

Feature Image:DutchReview
Previous article
Furnishing your house in the Netherlands: the ultimate guide
Next article
Body found in search for missing 38-year-old Rotterdam woman
Beatrice Scali 🇮🇹
Beatrice Scali 🇮🇹
Five years after spreading her wings away from her beloved Genova, Bia has just landed at DutchReview as an editorial intern. She has lived in China, Slovenia, Taiwan, and — natuurlijk — the Netherlands, where she just completed her bachelor’s in International Studies. When she’s not reciting unsolicited facts about the countries she’s lived in, she is writing them down. Her biggest dreams include lobbying the Dutch government into forcing oliebollen stands to operate year-round, and becoming a journalist. In this order.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Related posts

Crime

Four teenagers convicted of gang-raping 31-year-old woman

After a horrific crime that took place in December 2023 in Helmond, five teenagers have been convicted and received their...
Lina Leskovec -

Latest posts

Making international calls from the Netherlands: the best providers in 2025

Lyna Meyrer 🇱🇺 - 0
It won’t be long after your big move until you have to make international calls from the Netherlands.  Whether you're craving a catch-up with your...

‘Gezellig’ or ‘hygge’? The real differences between the Netherlands and Denmark

Christine Stein Hededam 🇩🇰 - 8
Bikes, beers, and canals — am I describing the Netherlands or Denmark? The two countries share many similarities but, to the trained eye, these...

What is iDEAL? Your guide to the Dutch online payment system

Samantha Dixon 🇦🇺 - 10
'Pay with iDEAL'. You sit, staring at your computer screen. Your virtual shopping cart is stacked with goodies ready to be delivered to your...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar