Put those berries down! If you’ve recently bought a bag of frozen blueberries from Albert Heijn, you might want to double-check their expiration date before you eat them.

The Dutch supermarket chain is recalling thousands of bags of these berries due to potential contamination.

Risk of Hepatitis A

In an apologetic announcement, Albert Heijn has warned customers that several batches of the product “AH zakje met blauwe bessen” (AH bag of blueberries) are being recalled due to a risk of Hepatitis A contamination.

The causes of the contamination are still unclear.

Which bags are being recalled?

Specifically, the warning applies to 1-kilo bags of frozen blueberries expiring on or before 14-4-2026.

READ NEXT | Best supermarkets in the Netherlands: the international’s guide

Customers in possession of these bags are being asked to return them to the store, where they will be refunded.

Those who bought the product online can fill in a form, and anyone with questions can contact Albert Heijn’s customer service.

What happens if I eat contaminated berries?

If you eat the contaminated berries, you might develop Hepatitis A, a disease that leads to liver inflammation.

One way to identify the infection is by checking to see if your skin and sclera (the white part of the eye) are turning yellow. While it is harmless in children, in adults it can cause severe fatigue lasting for up to six months.

READ NEXT | The ultimate guide to going to the doctor in the Netherlands in 2025

If you think you might have eaten the contaminated berries, you should contact your GP and ask for advice.

Dig what you’re reading? Get more of it! Join our WhatsApp channel or Instagram broadcast to get the latest news straight to your pocket. ⚡️