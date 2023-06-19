Dutch woman finds drunk 18-year-old… in her daughter’s crib?

We all want to be a baby again sometimes, but most of us don’t act on this desire. An 18-year-old drunk Dutchman, however, did.

Picture this: you’re a mother (stay with us here). You hear some commotion from your infant daughter’s room, so you check that she’s alright. You find a drunk 18-year-old boy wearing only his underwear in her crib.

Surely you’re thinking: what an absurdly specific situation! But nee, this happened in the municipality of Molenlanden in South Holland. The boy somehow found his way into this home and decided that his resting place for the night was a crib.

Feeling at home in a stranger’s house

You know that drunken stubbornness that people get? Like when your friend tries to put you in an Uber, but you insist that you’re okay to bike.

Well, some version of this also happened with this boy. The police found him in the crib, severely disoriented and under the influence of alcohol, and had to use “great force” to move him from the crib, according to NU.nl.

All jokes aside, we are happy to say that he was returned home to his father safely. We assume his hangover had him in a fetal position for the rest of the day as well.

Everyone else left the situation as well off as possible: the daughter wasn’t in the crib when the boy crawled in, and the rest of the family was okay. Though left heel confused, they did not file a report against the boy.

