BREAKING: the Netherlands may ditch most restrictions on February 25

Grab a beer, text your friends, and relocate those long lost social skills, society in the Netherlands may be about to return (mostly) to normal. When? Only as soon as next Friday.

Yep, you read that right. Sources in The Hague are claiming the cabinet aims to swing the axe on most restrictions on February 25, the NOS reports.

And what will society look like after this date? Ditch the crochet kit and grab a notebook: let’s get into it.

No more corona pass

Last week, we heard that the Dutch government would consider ditching QR codes for entry to events and HORECA.

With over half a million people losing the validity of their passes last week, and nearly a further one million signing a petition to see it ditched, it seems the government has come to a decision.

According to the sources, it will almost certainly be announced that the obligation for a QR code before entry to HORECA and cultural events will be scrapped — however, this may still be needed for travel! ✈️

Bars, restaurants and cultural institutions

As of February 18, HORECA will be allowed to remain open until 1 AM. However, as of February 25, it is expected that the closing hours will be in the hands of business owners. Helloo McDonald’s at three in the morning. 👋

However, the Netherlands won’t be ditching measures completely. For events where multiple people are present — such as festivals — a negative test will still be needed for entry.

Back to the office

Wave your favourite, extremely worn tracksuit pants goodbye — at least until after work. As of February 25, it is also expected that the advice to work from home will no longer apply.

No more social distancing or masks

You can also realise how much your friends and relatives have aged these past few years! The advice to maintain 1.5 metres distance and wear a mouth mask will also disappear once the clock strikes.

However, if you do decide to lean in and admire your bestie’s new eye wrinkles, the advice still remains that you don’t do so while symptomatic. ✋

Stay up to date with all the news in the Netherlands by following DutchReview on Facebook!

Feature Image: vverve/Depositphotos