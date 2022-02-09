Weekly update: Dutch corona pass expires as infection numbers skyrocket

The RIVM has reported its weekly coronavirus figures from February 1 to February 8. Due to the extremely high number of daily infections and logistical issues, the GGD delayed the publishing of the figures.

The number of hospitalisations has increased while the number of deaths has slightly gone down.

Over the past week, the RIVM has reported 824,301 new infections in the Netherlands. This is a significant increase compared to last week’s report of 530,015 infections.

The percentage of positive tests has increased, with 60.7% of people testing positive compared to 56.1% from the week before.

Deaths

The number of patients who have died from coronavirus-related complications declined slightly compared to the past week. This week, 54 people passed away, compared to 66 people the previous week.

Hospitalisations

The number of admissions to the nursing ward and the ICU have both increased. The past week saw 1,148 new admissions to the nursing ward and 118 new patients in the ICU.

The previous week, there were 1,102 patients and 83 patients respectively.

Dutch corona pass expriy

As of today, about 540,000 people in the Netherlands will lose the validity of their corona pass. This is because their last coronavirus vaccination was over nine months ago, or they have not yet received the third jab. 💉

This is also the case for individuals who have recovered from the coronavirus more than six months ago. For all those affected, it will be difficult to travel abroad. To visit restaurants, cafés or cultural facilities it is now necessary to get a test right before entry.

Initially, the Dutch government had set the date of the corona pass expiry to last Friday, February 4, but extended the deadline for an additional four-day grace period.

Petitions against corona pass

Many Dutchies are not too happy with these new EU-wide regulations. Two petitions circulated last week advocating for getting rid of the corona pass in the Netherlands. In total, signatures amounted to almost 800,000. ✍🏻

Clubs open in protest

We’ve seen museums, restaurants, cafés and shops open in protest during the last hard lockdown. Now, clubs are following suit with the nationwide campaign De nacht staat op.

On Saturday, February 12, at 9 PM nightlife will once again open its doors — to those who got tickets at least. In less than two days after the ticket release, most venues have sold out their events.

