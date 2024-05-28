BREAKING: This may be the next Dutch prime minister

Who is Dick Schoof?

Two weeks ago, a new Dutch coalition was finally formed. Now, the next big question arises: who will be the new prime minister?

Well, according to the NOS, it may be this man: Hendrikus Wilhelmus Maria Schoof, better known as Dick Schoof.

Sources tell the NOS that the new coalition will officially announce Schoof as a candidate this afternoon.

So, who is Dick Schoof?

The 67-year-old is currently the highest official at the Dutch Ministry of Justice and Security — which is about as impressive as it sounds.

Before scoring this role, Schoof was head of the Dutch AIVD intelligence service, the National Coordinator for Counterterrorism and Security (NCTV) and director of the Immigration and Naturalization Service (IND).

Well, we must admit that’s quite the CV. 👀

Just a candidate for now

While Schoof may soon be announced as a candidate for the role of prime minister, this doesn’t mean he will actually become one.

The new coalition had already put forward Ronald Plasterk as a potential candidate.

However, Plasterk withdrew himself after some things in his past started to look a bit shady (Google it 👀).

The new coalition will continue their search for a new prime minister over the coming weeks.

