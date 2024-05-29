Could this be a game-changer for Dutch train travel? The ‘Lelylijn,’ a proposed high-speed train route, promises to slash the travel time between Amsterdam and Groningen in half.

With the inauguration of this route, the journey that currently takes at least two hours and nine minutes could be cut down to just 68 minutes. But how?

It’s all about choo-choosing the optimal route

The Lelylijn is not yet a reality, but it’s looking more and more likely to become one soon, according to the AD.

READ MORE | 26 thrilling things to do in Groningen in 2024

The railway line has been incorporated into the European railway network, and the parties forming the new government have included its construction in their main agreement.

According to the latest research results from the Lelylijn project organisation, the optimal, quickest route will include key stops in Lelystad, Emmeloord, Heerenveen, and Drachten.

READ MORE | Why is there a first and second class on trains in the Netherlands?

If this route were chosen, it would be a historic moment for the town of Drachten, which would get its first-ever train connection. 🤩

For Drachten residents, this means reducing their travel time to Groningen from about 45 minutes to just 15, and the trip to Amsterdam to just an hour!

Why should we care?

Well, the VNO-NCW MKB Noord, an employers’ organisation from the North, sees great opportunities for employees to live in the North and work in the West.

Particularly, one of their advisors told the AD that he “envision[s] the Lelylijn packed with young professionals coming to work in World Potato City Emmeloord.”

Yes, that’s also my first time learning about the World Potato City — but now I can’t wait to hop on a high-speed train and visit it. Hopefully it looks a little something like this. 🥔

Would you make use of the Lelylijn? Share your thoughts in the comments!