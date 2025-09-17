- Advertisement -

After a stormy start to the week with umbrellas flipping inside out and temperatures struggling to reach 17 degrees Celsius, the Netherlands will get a brief but glorious taste of summer.

According to Weeronline, although this Wednesday will still be cold and rainy, from Thursday onwards the skies will begin to brighten.

The south could enjoy temperatures of up to 24 degrees Celsius, while the north basks in a solid 20 degrees.

It’s summer again…

But the real treat comes on Friday and Saturday morning: dry, sunny weather with late-summer warmth.

Expect 23 degrees Celsius in the north and highs of 25 to 27 degrees in the centre and southern regions. With a peak of 28 degrees in Limburg, it’s the perfect excuse for a terrace drink or a spontaneous bike ride.

But don’t pack away your rain gear just yet, though.

Blink, and it’s gone

Although Saturday morning is set to remain sunny, come afternoon, there’s a big chance of showers from the west.

This chance of rain grows astronomically by evening, with a chance of showers throughout the whole country.

Helaas, Sunday promises a full return to grey skies and much cooler weather, with temperatures hovering around 18 to 20 degrees Celsius.

