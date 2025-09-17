💰 Want to make your money work for you? Check the best investment apps in the Netherlands!

Short Dutch “summer” on the way, with temperatures up to 27 degrees

A sunny break from the storm

NewsWeather
Emanuela Occhipinti
Emanuela Occhipinti
Last updated
1 minute read
People-enjoying-terrace-in-the-Netherlands
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/photos/dutch-terras.html?filter=all&qview=126124964
- Advertisement -

After a stormy start to the week with umbrellas flipping inside out and temperatures struggling to reach 17 degrees Celsius, the Netherlands will get a brief but glorious taste of summer.

According to Weeronline, although this Wednesday will still be cold and rainy, from Thursday onwards the skies will begin to brighten.

The south could enjoy temperatures of up to 24 degrees Celsius, while the north basks in a solid 20 degrees.

It’s summer again…

But the real treat comes on Friday and Saturday morning: dry, sunny weather with late-summer warmth.

Expect 23 degrees Celsius in the north and highs of 25 to 27 degrees in the centre and southern regions. With a peak of 28 degrees in Limburg, it’s the perfect excuse for a terrace drink or a spontaneous bike ride.

But don’t pack away your rain gear just yet, though.

- Advertisement -

Blink, and it’s gone

Although Saturday morning is set to remain sunny, come afternoon, there’s a big chance of showers from the west.

READ MORE | Why does it rain so much in the Netherlands?

This chance of rain grows astronomically by evening, with a chance of showers throughout the whole country.

Helaas, Sunday promises a full return to grey skies and much cooler weather, with temperatures hovering around 18 to 20 degrees Celsius.

Have you been waiting for one last burst of summer? Tell us what you’re gonna do in the comments below!

- Advertisement -
Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous article
Dutch budget plan 2025: These changes will affect your wallet
Next article
Flying with KLM soon? Even more flights could be cancelled at Schiphol
Emanuela Occhipinti
Emanuela Occhipinti
Emanuela traded pasta for passport stamps, wandering her way across the globe. With a Master’s in East Asian Studies she has a passion for Japanese literature. She decided to settle in the Netherlands to fully enjoy flower culture. When she’s not writing (rare, but it does happen), she’s on a mission to find the perfect skincare product and will gladly corner you for a passionate TED Talk on why sunscreen reapplication is the most important thing.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Related posts

International

Flying with KLM soon? Even more flights could be cancelled at Schiphol

Are you flying to or from Schiphol with KLM in the coming weeks? Brace yourself, because delays and cancellations could...
Liana Pereira 🇱🇰 -

Latest posts

11 money-saving hacks for life in the Netherlands

Lyna Meyrer 🇱🇺 - 0
Life in the Netherlands is full of amazing experiences and opportunities, but it’s also expensive.  From the cost of living to the price of daily...

Flying with KLM soon? Even more flights could be cancelled at Schiphol

Liana Pereira 🇱🇰 - 0
Are you flying to or from Schiphol with KLM in the coming weeks? Brace yourself, because delays and cancellations could be on the horizon. Due...

Dutch budget plan 2025: These changes will affect your wallet

Liana Pereira 🇱🇰 - 0
We've blown past a gusty Prinsjesdag (Budget day), which means it's time to reveal the Dutch cabinet's plans for you and your money. In their...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar