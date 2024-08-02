TravelCitiesUtrecht

Summer is here! 7 places to escape the heat in Utrecht

Time to take a dip 💦

To all those who thought the Netherlands didn’t have a summer worth speaking of, think again. With temperatures climbing to 30 degrees celsius this summer, it’s time to start thinking of the best summer escapes.

Many of us are looking to spend the summer in the Netherlands. Here are the eight best places to chill out on a hot day in the lovely city of Utrecht, from canals to lakes. 🏊‍♂️

1. Kromme Rijn river

If you want to escape the city’s busyness (and heat), the Kromme Rijn river is your go-to. It goes from Wijk bij Duurstede to the Oude Gracht, so there are plenty of places to swim and chill along the way.

Whether lounging in the grass alongside it or swimming in it, the Kromme Rijn is the closest nature escape you can get in Utrecht.

READ MORE | 19 unmissable things to do in Utrecht in 2024

Although the water quality is regularly checked, for doubters, there’s a swimming pool Zwembad de Kromme Rijn nearby.

You can also rent a canoe (or SUP) in town and canoe its length!

2. De Bemuurde Weerd

De Bemuurde Weerd offers some first-class access to Utrecht’s canals. Grab some ice cream from Il Mulino first and make yourself comfortable by the water. From first-hand experience, I can tell you some of the best people-watching occurs from these spots!

3. Maarseveenseplassen

While pronouncing this one might be a bit of a challenge, it’s definitely among the top best places to chill in Utrecht. It’s a half-hour cycle outside of Utrecht, but worth it.

The Maarseveense’ lakes’ (artificial like most bodies of water in the Netherlands) have spaces for swimming, fishing, biking, hiking or just relaxing.

There’s a sand beach that you have to pay a small entry for, or otherwise, hang out in the grass on the other side for free. It’s a must-do for anyone living in (or visiting) Utrecht!

4. De Munt

The Munt is another place you can chill without even leaving the city. While the Munt building in Lombok isn’t very interesting, the surrounding canals and grass embarkments make for great spots to sit.

Such gorgeous surroundings! Image: Joostik/Wikimedia Commons

Definitely the best place to barbeque or tan in the summer. While some people swim here, the water quality isn’t always great, so it’s better to check first.

5. Haarijnsestrand

There’s no more need to go to Scheveningen or other Dutch beaches in the summer. Utrecht boasts its very own sand beach and dunes at the Harijnse beach! While I have to admit I’ve never been here myself, I have heard great things about it.

The beach has its own ‘Key West Beachhouse’, an authentic restaurant and lounge where you can get everything from cocktails to a hearty dinner.

6. Wilhemina Park

Utrecht has a lot of different parks, all of which are great to cool down in during the summer. Call it personal bias, but Wilhemina Park is my favourite.

The most peaceful spot to cool off. Image: Sonty567/Wikimedia Commons/Public Domain

(If you don’t believe me, you can also try out Utrecht’s other parks: Griftpark, Julianapark, Zocherpark, Maximapark, or Lepelenburg).

There’s a pond complete with a fountain, obnoxious (but adorable) ducks, a playground (if you have kids, or a kid inside), and a lovely restaurant.

More importantly, there’s plenty of space to spread a blanket and have a nice picnic or kick a ball around. For additional summer cooling, get some ice cream from Vorst nearby!

7. Amelisweerd and Rijnauwen

Anytime it’s hot in Utrecht, Amelisweerd is the best escape. Including both forest and fields, Amelisweerd is the perfect place to cycle, walk or sit.

For the sightseers, there’s also Fort bij Rijnauwen, a fortress that used to be part of Utrecht’s defence line in the 19th century. Hungry after all that walking? Head on to restaurant Vroeg or Theehuis Rijnauwen nearby for a bite or a drink!

Do you have more suggestions for places to chill on a hot day in Utrecht? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image:Unsplash
Annabelle was born in Utrecht but grew up in Mali, Bosnia and Uganda. She moved back to Utrecht to study and is so far doing a terrible job getting back in touch with Dutch culture. Hopefully, it’s an upward trend from here. Besides writing she enjoys playing football, re-watching Grey’s Anatomy for the 10th time, drinking copious amounts of tea and has recently started trying to brew her own wine and beer… we’ll see how it goes.

